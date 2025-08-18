Validation Of FDA-Regulated Systems Used In Drug Development & Submissions Using AI, Machine Learning & Large Language Models Such As Chatgpt - Online Training Course, August 28, 2025
Dublin, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Validation of FDA-Regulated Systems Used in Drug Development & Submissions Using Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) & Large Language Models (LLMs), such as ChatGPT (ONLINE EVENT: August 28, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Providing safe and effective drugs and other FDA-regulated products is in the best interests of all those involved in the development, manufacturing, testing, and distribution of these products.
In Validation of FDA-Regulated Systems Used in Drug Development & Submissions Using Artificial Intelligence training course, you will learn about projects going on in industry and at FDA that take advantage of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and Large Language Models (LLMs), such as ChatGPT.
With newer technologies such as AI, ML and LLMs in the mix, it means opportunity for greater efficiency and efficacy, but also poses more challenges for companies that develop, test, and support software applications in the life science industries.
In this webinar, you will learn just how AI, ML and LLMs like ChatGPT can increase efficiency and effectiveness of software development life cycle (SDLC) activities, enabling the delivery and support of computer solutions and new innovative drugs that will drive industry over the coming years.
Course Agenda:
- How AI is being increasingly used in the life sciences industry to enhance drug safety and effectiveness Potential risks and challenges related to AI, ML, and LLMs such as ChatGPT Challenges facing the industry today and how AI technologies can help FDA's adaptation for reviewing AI-enabled software used in drug manufacture and quality testing Understanding how drug products relying on AI are regulated by the FDA Impacts and risks to data, processes, products, and patients Strategies to ensure the benefits of drugs outweigh the risks How FDA, Congress, and industry are collaborating for AI adoption Best practices to improve compliance of AI-enabled drugs Validation, FDA Part 11, and data integrity for AI/ML systems Insights into FDA's CSA guidance and GAMP5, 2nd Edition Software validation and maintenance requirements for AI integration
You should attend this webinar if you are responsible for planning, executing or managing the development or implementation of any system governed by FDA regulations, or if you are maintaining or supporting such a system. Learn by reviewing industry best practices and knowing where to gather key information to help you move forward with these technologies quickly and in compliance with FDA.
Who Should Attend:
- Information Technology Analysts Information Technology Developers and Testers QC/QA Managers and Analysts Analytical Chemists Compliance and Audit Managers Laboratory Managers Automation Analysts and Managers Manufacturing Specialists and Managers Supply Chain Specialists and Managers Regulatory Affairs and Submissions Specialists Clinical Data Analysts and Managers Clinical Trial Sponsors Computer System Validation Specialists GMP Training Specialists Business Stakeholders/Subject Matter Experts Business System/Application Testers Vendors and consultants involved in life sciences software validation and compliance
For more information about this training visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment