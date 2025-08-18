Validation Of FDA-Regulated Systems Used In Drug Development & Submissions Using AI, Machine Learning & Large Language Models Such As Chatgpt - Online Training Course, August 28, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI, ML, and LLMs present opportunities in the life sciences for improved efficiency and efficacy in drug development and software lifecycle. Key market opportunities include streamlining operations, enhancing compliance with FDA regulations, and fostering innovation through advanced technologies.

Providing safe and effective drugs and other FDA-regulated products is in the best interests of all those involved in the development, manufacturing, testing, and distribution of these products.

In Validation of FDA-Regulated Systems Used in Drug Development & Submissions Using Artificial Intelligence training course, you will learn about projects going on in industry and at FDA that take advantage of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and Large Language Models (LLMs), such as ChatGPT.

With newer technologies such as AI, ML and LLMs in the mix, it means opportunity for greater efficiency and efficacy, but also poses more challenges for companies that develop, test, and support software applications in the life science industries.

In this webinar, you will learn just how AI, ML and LLMs like ChatGPT can increase efficiency and effectiveness of software development life cycle (SDLC) activities, enabling the delivery and support of computer solutions and new innovative drugs that will drive industry over the coming years.

How AI is being increasingly used in the life sciences industry to enhance drug safety and effectiveness

Potential risks and challenges related to AI, ML, and LLMs such as ChatGPT

Challenges facing the industry today and how AI technologies can help

FDA's adaptation for reviewing AI-enabled software used in drug manufacture and quality testing

Understanding how drug products relying on AI are regulated by the FDA

Impacts and risks to data, processes, products, and patients

Strategies to ensure the benefits of drugs outweigh the risks

How FDA, Congress, and industry are collaborating for AI adoption

Best practices to improve compliance of AI-enabled drugs

Validation, FDA Part 11, and data integrity for AI/ML systems

Insights into FDA's CSA guidance and GAMP5, 2nd Edition Software validation and maintenance requirements for AI integration

You should attend this webinar if you are responsible for planning, executing or managing the development or implementation of any system governed by FDA regulations, or if you are maintaining or supporting such a system. Learn by reviewing industry best practices and knowing where to gather key information to help you move forward with these technologies quickly and in compliance with FDA.

Information Technology Analysts

Information Technology Developers and Testers

QC/QA Managers and Analysts

Analytical Chemists

Compliance and Audit Managers

Laboratory Managers

Automation Analysts and Managers

Manufacturing Specialists and Managers

Supply Chain Specialists and Managers

Regulatory Affairs and Submissions Specialists

Clinical Data Analysts and Managers

Clinical Trial Sponsors

Computer System Validation Specialists

GMP Training Specialists

Business Stakeholders/Subject Matter Experts

Business System/Application Testers Vendors and consultants involved in life sciences software validation and compliance

