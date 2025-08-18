403
Zoomcar Achieves $1.14M Contribution Profit With Nearly 50% Margin, Operating Loss Down 48%
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bangalore, India, August 18, 2025 – Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: ZCAR) ("Zoomcar" or "the Company"), India's leading car-sharing marketplace, today announced financial results for its fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Deepankar Tiwari, CEO of Zoomcar, said:"FQ-1 2025 was a pivotal quarter for Zoomcar as we strengthened our marketplace fundamentals and achieved new financial milestones. We continued to see meaningful improvements in Guest repeat behavior and Host retention; core elements that drive scale and sustainability. With a record contribution profit and a seventh consecutive profitable quarter on a contribution basis, we believe we're moving firmly in the right direction. We remain focused on improving the customer experience and leveraging technology to unlock greater value for our Guests and Hosts."
Key Highlights for FQ-1 2025–2026:
Contribution Profit soars to $1.14M, Nearly 50% Margin, and 7-Quarter Profitability Streak
Zoomcar reported a contribution profit of $1.14 million (49% of GAAP revenue) for FQ1 2025, compared to $0.46 million (20% of GAAP revenue) in FQ1 2024. Contribution profit per booking increased to $10.89, up from $4.07 in the previous fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2024. This marks the seventh consecutive quarter of positive contribution profit.
Sustained Growth in Bookings and Repeat Users
Bookings declines marginally by 7% to 104,549 for FQ1 2025 as compared to 112,944 for comparable quarter however our repeat user rate increased by 45% Quarter over Quarter (13% in FQ1 2025 as compared to 9% in FQ1 2024), driven by product enhancements and loyalty initiative and all of this was achieved without Dollar investments in performance marketing for more than a year.
Disciplined Cost Management Supports Record Profitability and Reduced Cash Burn
Cost of Revenue reduced by 13%, to $1.31 million in FQ1 2025 from $1.51 million in FQ1 2024, supported by operational efficiencies and dynamic pricing . Marketing spend declined 78%, alongside a 22% reduction in G&A and 21% decrease in technology related expenses. Total costs and expenses decreased to $4.07 million in FQ1 2025 down from $5.61 million in FQ1 2024. These savings directly supported improved unit economics and reduced cash burn.
Strong Operational Metrics Reflect Customer Experience Gains
Average Guest trip rating rose to 4.73, up from 4.71 in the prior year. High-quality cars (rated 4.5+) increased by 54% quarter over quarter (46% in FQ1 2025 as compared to 30% in FQ1 2024).
Zoomcar Continues Path to Profitability With Nearly 50% Reduction in Losses
Adjusted EBITDA loss significantly reduced by 47%, from $(3.26) million to $(1.73) million. Loss from operations narrowed significantly by 48%, from $(3.37) million in FQ1 2024 to $(1.76) million in FQ1 2025. The significant reduction in Losses during the current quarter is on top of a material decline of 44% and 67% in Adjusted EBITDA and Loss from operations respectively that the Company achieved during the recently concluded Fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.
Strategic Partnerships Strengthen Competitive Advantage
Integrated Google Cloud AI to speed onboarding and enhance safety signals, teamed with CARS24 for verified, GPS-enabled host vehicles, and expanded Home Delivery via driver networks to lift coverage and conversion. We also launched ZoomPro for business fleet partners, a unified toolkit for multi-car hosts and operators with real-time fleet insights, pricing controls, and earnings dashboards that improve quality and scale.
Non-GAAP Financial Measure: To supplement our financial statements, which are presented on the basis of U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the following non-GAAP measures of financial performance are included in this release: contribution margin, and adjusted EBITDA. A reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted non-GAAP financial measures is included as an attachment to this press release. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in assessing our operating performance. We use these financial measures internally to evaluate our operating performance and for planning and forecasting of future periods. We also believe it is in the best interests of investors to provide this non-GAAP information. While we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors, there are limitations associated with the use of these non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be reported by competitors, and they may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to differences in calculation methodologies. The non-GAAP financial measures are not an alternative to GAAP information and are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures. They should be used only as a supplement to GAAP information and should be considered only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Company :-Avian WE
User :- Tanupriya Choudhary
Email :...
