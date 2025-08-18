403
Samsung Launches Galaxy Tab Active5 In India: Rugged, 5G-Enabled Tablet Built For Enterprise Workforce
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, India, August 18, 2025 – Samsung, India's largest consumer electronics brand, today announced the launch of the Galaxy Tab Active5 Enterprise Edition in India, a rugged, enterprise-ready tablet engineered to empower businesses and professionals operating in high-intensity environments.
Following the successful debut of XCover7 Rugged Smartphone in Feb 2024, the Galaxy Tab Active5 Enterprise Edition in India, with its heightened performance, will meet the needs of demanding and rigorous sectors such as defense, public safety, logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, retail and services.
Built for Harshest Working Conditions
The Galaxy Tab Active5 Enterprise Edition features an 8.0-inch (20.32cms) high-resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the Octa-core processor for smooth multitasking and high-intensity workloads, with variable memory options of 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. The display is optimized for excellent outdoor visibility, a significant advantage for India's diverse climatic conditions.
"At Samsung, we see our journey in India as inseparable from the nation's own ambitions. Aligned with the vision of Make in India, and inspired by the next phase of Digital India, we are committed to empowering the Indian workforce, not only for today's needs but for the opportunities of tomorrow. Every step we take is driven by innovation that is born in India, built for India, and tailored to the unique aspirations and lifestyles of our consumers. This is more than manufacturing; it is our pledge to shape technology that speaks India's language," said Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Enterprise Business, Samsung India.
Furthermore, the tab is equipped with an all-day replaceable battery and No-Battery Mode for continuous use while connected to a power source. This is ideal for vehicle automation, public safety, defense, retail kiosks, factory floors, logistics hubs, and visits to rural regions.
The Enterprise Edition also includes an industry-leading 36-month warranty (12-months on battery) and comes preloaded with Android 15, with OS upgrade support for 7 years (up to version 21). Samsung is one of the only few brands offering a 36-month warranty in this category. Extended Warranty and ADLD plans shall be available soon.
Additionally, the tab offers a 12-month complimentary subscription to Knox Suite Enterprise Security Platform worth INR 4515, ensuring enterprises benefit from premium-grade device protection.
The Galaxy Tab Active5 offers:
Bright Display and IP68-certified S Pen for seamless note-taking in any environment
Loud, clear speakers for use in noisy workplaces such as factories or construction sites
Programmable Keys with Push-to-Talk capability for instant team communication
Inbox contents include device with battery, S Pen, rugged back cover, and data cable
Partnerships That Power Productivity
Empowering Indian enterprises, the Galaxy Tab Active5 Enterprise Edition comes bundled with:
Brity Works* – Enable your workforce with 1-year complimentary access to Brity Works, the all‐in‐one SaaS‐based collaboration solution developed by Samsung SDS, featuring Mail, Messenger, Meeting, and Drive for seamless, real‐time collaboration. Additionally it includes 2 months of free access to the Generative AI‐powered Brity Copilot, which auto‐drafts emails, provides real‐time translation, generates meeting minutes, and more - helping boost productivity and transform the way enterprises work
Zello for Work* – Push-To-Talk Service Cloud Subscription, complimentary access up to December 2025
Google Workspace* – Upto 50% discount for small and medium businesses only
