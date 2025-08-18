Neotech Metals Announces Close Of Over Subscribed Private Placement And Receives Funds From Warrant Exercises

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2025) - Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) (OTCQB: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) (or) is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated July 24, 2025, that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing ("").

Under the Offering, the Company issued:

(i) 660,810 non-flow through units of the Company (" Units "), at a price of $0.17 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $112,338, with each Unit comprised of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.35 for a period of two years; and

(ii) 5,440,000 flow-through units of the Company (" FT Units "), at a price of $0.25 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of $1,360,000, with each FT Unit comprised of one common share that qualifies as a "flow-through share" as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.35 for a period of two years.

The Company raised gross aggregate proceeds of $1,472,338 through the Offering.

There were no finder's fees paid on the Offering.

The net proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used for qualified expenditures in respect of the Company's mineral properties, and the net proceeds from the sale of the Units will be used for general working capital purposes. The Units and FT Units, including all underlying securities thereof, have a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issue. Both the FT warrants and the Unit warrants are subject to an acceleration provision whereby, if for any 20 consecutive trading days following the closing of the Offering, the closing price of the Company's common shares (the "Shares") exceeds $0.50 per Share on the CSE, the Company may announce by way of news release that the expiry date of the warrants will be accelerated to 30 days thereafter.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has received gross proceeds of $533,885 from the exercise of warrants throughout the month of August.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Reagan Glazier, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neotech Metals Corp.

About the Neotech Metals

Neotech Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company dedicated to discovering and developing valuable mineral resources within promising jurisdictions around the world. With a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices, Neotech is positioned to make a positive impact while maximizing the potential of its exploration properties.

The company has a diversified portfolio of Rare-Earth Element and Rare Metals projects, including the Hecla-Kilmer, located 20 km from the Otter Rapids 180MW hydroelectric power generation station and active Ontario Northway railway, along with its TREO and Foothills projects located in British Columbia. All three projects are 100% wholly-owned.

Contact Information

Reagan Glazier, CEO and Director

+1 403-815-6663

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

