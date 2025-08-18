TRICK 3D Expands To Europe With Office In Dublin

MENAFN - Pressat) Founded in 2006, TRICK 3D is a leading 3D visual innovation studio specializing in real-time 3D animation using Unreal Engine and Unity, as well as immersive worlds, virtual reality (VR), artificial intelligence (AI) and original production. Over the past several years, the studio's work in implementing the use of AI and real-time for 3D animation pipelines has accelerated, leading to the establishment of an AI innovation hub in Dublin.

“The opening of TRICK 3D's office in Ireland marks a significant moment for us as we continue to forge exciting innovations in 3D,” remarks studio Founder Chad Eikhoff.“As we expand, our focus remains on honing in on beautiful digital experiences, productions and innovations” says Eikhoff.

According to Global Growth Insights, Europe's animation market contributes 25% of the global total and 42% of animated TV shows are locally produced - signaling strong regional commitment to animated content. Additionally, Ireland exhibits a demonstrable commitment to digital discoveries and artificial intelligence making it an attractive innovation hub locale.

“Increasingly, we're seeing tech innovations globally boosting what's possible in 3D and animation – both practically and creatively,” remarks Head of Studio Stacy Shade.“With innovation in mind, TRICK 3D in Dublin will hone in on the potential use cases of AI across pipelines.”

TRICK 3D's client roster includes Universal Parks & Resorts, KLM, Delta Air Lines, Virgin Australia, Discovery Kids, CNN, The Coca-Cola Company and many more.