NVO Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Novo Nordisk A/S Securities Fraud Lawsuit With The Schall Law Firm
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Novo Nordisk A/S ("Novo Nordisk" or "the Company") (NYSE: NVO ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Investors who purchased the Company's securities between May 7, 2025 and July 28, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 30, 2025.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.
We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].
The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.
According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Novo Nordisk greatly understated the impact of the personalization exception to the compounded GLP-1 exclusion on its business. The Company misstated the likelihood of patients using compounded GLP-1 switching to its name brand alternative. The Company artificially inflated its ability to achieve continued growth in the GLP-1 market. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Novo Nordisk, investors suffered damages.
Join the case to recover your losses.
The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.
CONTACT:
The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
Office: 310-301-3335
[email protected]
