Dan Ives Updates AI Picks: Crowdstrike, Roblox, GE Vernova, Nebius Make The Cut - Do Retail Traders Share The Optimism?

Wedbush tech analyst Daniel Ives on Sunday updated his“Ives AI 30 list” of stocks – a list comprising companies that, according to the analyst, would define artificial intelligence (AI) development in the coming years.

Ives' bullish AI thesis is based on his view that investors are still not fully appreciating the tidal wave of growth on the horizon from the $2 trillion of spending over the next 3 years coming from enterprise and government spending around AI technology and use cases.

“We have barely scratched the surface of this 4th Industrial Revolution,” he had said in a note released in late July.

The new companies that made it to the list included:



Cybersecurity vendor CrowdStrike, Inc. (CRWD)

Online gaming platform Roblox, Inc. (RBLX)

Energy company GE Vernova, Inc. (GEV) Data center operator Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS)

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward CrowdStrike stock remained 'bearish' (28/100) by late Sunday, and the message volume was 'low.' CrowdStrike's stock has risen 25% so far this year.

CRWD sentiment and message volume as of 3:20 a.m. ET, Aug. 18 | source: Stocktwits

Roblox, according to the analyst, provides a“compelling portfolio of incentives for its developers.” The analyst also noted that its AI-driven discovery initiatives were driving increased platform adoption, leading to stronger monetization over the coming quarters.

Roblox stock also elicited a 'bearish' (26/100) reaction from retail traders on the Stocktwits platform, while the message volume stayed at 'normal' levels. The stock is up 103% year-to-date.

RBLX sentiment and message volume as of 3:20 a.m. ET, Aug. 18 | source: Stocktwits

GE Vernova is an ancillary beneficiary of the AI boom, according to Ives.“The company continues to see robust demand for its AI infrastructure business while looking to increase its data center capacity over the coming years,” he said.

Retail sentiment toward GE Vernova stock was 'bearish' (42/100), and the message volume was 'low.' The stock is up about 90% this year.

GEV sentiment and message volume as of 3:20 a.m. ET, Aug. 18 | source: Stocktwits

Ives believes that Nebius would continue to see robust demand for its AI infrastructure business, given its plan to scale its data center capacity over the coming years.

Nebius stock has garnered 'bullish' sentiment (60/100) from retail users of the Stocktwits platform, but the message volume has tapered off to 'normal' levels. The stock has gained nearly 160% this year.

NBIS sentiment and message volume as of 3:20 a.m. ET, Aug. 18 | source: Stocktwits

Companies booted out of the“IVES AI 30” list are CyberArk, which is being acquired by Palo Alto Networks (PALO), c3, Inc. (AI), which recently issued a negative preannouncement, Adobe, Inc. (ADBE), and Elastic N.V. (ESTC)

