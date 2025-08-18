New Zealand Cigars, Cigarillos And Smoking Tobacco Industry Report 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In 2024, New Zealand's cigars, cigarillos, and smoking tobacco market experienced a decline in volume sales due to rising health awareness and cost-of-living pressures. Discover comprehensive market insights with the Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco in New Zealand report, featuring sales data from 2020-2024 and forecasts to 2029.

Volume sales of cigars, cigarillos and smoking tobacco fell in 2024. Cigars and cigarillos are not typically used habitually like cigarettes and have not seen as much cannibalisation from vaping. Rather, the decline in volume sales for the category can be attributed to broader health and wellness preferences among local consumers, as well as cost-of-living pressures that have led to a contraction in discretionary spending.

The Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco in New Zealand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2020-2024, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cigars and Cigarillos, Smoking Tobacco.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Key Topics Covered:

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Volume decline across cigars, cigarillos and smoking tobacco due to cost-of-living pressures and health concerns

Philip Morris leads cigars and cigarillos in 2024 Differentiated channel dynamics across cigars, cigarillos and smoking tobacco

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Volume growth set to continue declining over forecast period

Regulatory settings to impact the category, albeit less severely than cigarettes Economic recovery could provide opportunities for cigars and cigarillos

TOBACCO IN NEW ZEALAND

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Tobacco in 2024: The big picture

2024 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retail developments What next for tobacco?

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT



Legislation

Legislative overview

Summary 1 Legislation Summary at a Glance

Minimum legal smoking age

Smoking prevalence

Tar levels

Health warnings

Plain packaging

Advertising and sponsorship

Point-of-sale display bans

Smoking in public places

Low ignition propensity (LIP) cigarette regulation

Flavoured tobacco product ban Vapour products

PRODUCTION/IMPORTS/EXPORTS

MARKET INDICATORS

