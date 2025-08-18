403
LG HARNESSES THE POWER OF TECHNOLOGY TO BRING PEOPLE CLOSER THIS SUMMER
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Dubai, UAE, 18 August 2025– In a world where digital interactions often feel fleeting, LG Electronics is using technology to bring people closer in meaningful ways. This summer, LG is spotlighting how its innovative products and campaigns foster emotional connection, helping families and friends stay close even when th’y’re physically apart.
At the heart of these innovations i’ LG’s vision for Affectionate Intelligence - a human-centered approach to AI that understands, cares, and evolves alongside users to enrich everyday life. By focusing on genuine empathy and connection, LG ensures its technology not only works for people but resonates with them on a personal level.
Radio Optimism: Turning Emotions into Music
At the forefront of this effort isRadio Optimism, LG’s groundbreaking AI-powered platform that transforms emotions into personalized songs. Radio Optimism allows users to create and send custom musical compositions to loved ones, turning heartfelt messages into soundtracks that transcend words. Whether ’t’s a nostalgic tune for a sibling overseas or a cheerful melody for a friend on the other side of the world, Radio Optimism bridges emotional gaps with the universal language of music.
This campaign reflects LG’s commitment to addressing the paradox of modern connectivity: while technology has made communication faster and easier, many people feel more disconnected than ever. Radio Optimism offers a refreshing solution by using AI to amplify human expression. Users simply input their feelings or memories, select a preferred music genre and mood, and let the platform generate a unique song. The result is a deeply personal gift that can be shared directly or discovered by others on the platfo’m’s global feed, fostering a sense of connection across cultures and borders.
XBOOM Speakers & Tone Free Earbuds: Sharing the Sound of Connection
Complementing this campaign ar’ LG’s XBOOM speakers and Tone Free earbuds, which make sharing music, playlists, and messages with loved ones effortless. These portable, high-performance audio devices are perfect for creating shared moments, whet’er it’s a virtual dance party, a road trip playlist, or a heartfelt voice message. With superior sound quality and portabi’ity, LG’s audio solutions help you stay connected through the power of sound, wherever you are.
LG ThinQ App: Your Home at Your Fingertips
For those managing life across borders, the LG ThinQ app offers a seamless way to stay connected to home. This smart platform lets users remotely control appliances, ensuring everything runs smoothly eve’ when you’re away. From adjusting the air conditioning during a heatwave to leaving fridge notes or monitoring the washing machine, ThinQ keeps you in touch with the people and places that matter most.
OLED TVs: Co-Watching Without Borders
LG’s OLED TVs take shared experiences further by enabling families and friends in different locations to co-watch movies and shows in stunning high definition. With smart syncing and user-friendly streaming, these TVs bridge time zones and distances, creating moments of togetherness that feel as real as being in the same room.
This summer, LG invites everyone to explore how its products and campaigns can help foster deeper connections. These initiatives reflect LG’s broader commitment to Affectionate Intelligence, blending advanced AI with genuine empathy to deliver technology that truly cares for and connects people.
TheRadio Optimismplatform, in particular, is a testament to the brand’s commitment to using technology to bring people closer. By transforming emotions into music, LG is showing that even in a tech-driven world, the human touch remains irreplaceable.
