Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Festi Hf.: Buyback Program Week 33


2025-08-18 04:46:29
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In week 33 2025, Festi purchased in total 170,000 own shares for total amount of 50,990,000 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price
33 12.8.2025 10:19:14 65.000 300 19.500.000
33 13.8.2025 15:28:27 40.000 303 12.120.000
33 14.8.2025 13:49:00 35.000 298 10.430.000
33 15.8.2025 10:48:19 30.000 298 8.940.000
170.000 50.990.000

The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 1,226,226 own shares or 0.39% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,150,000 own shares for 343,770,000 ISK and holds today 1,396,226 own shares or 0.45% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 27 June 2025 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 800 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (... ).


MENAFN18082025004107003653ID1109940788

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search