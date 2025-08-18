Top Trends In The Bakery And Cereals Industry For 2025
Dublin, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industry Insights: Top Trends in Bakery and Cereals 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report focuses on key trends and insights in the bakery and cereals industry for 2025.
This report highlights the importance of enhancing nutritional value, aligning products with convenience and affordability, improving product quality, and investing in sustainability initiatives.
Report Scope
- The baked goods industry faces scrutiny over rising concerns about ultra processed foods (UPFs), while consumers look for products that suit their health needs. Breakfast habits are evolving, requiring innovations due to consumers reframing their lifestyles and more Generation Z in the workforce. Consumers continue seeking sensory enjoyment from food, with baked goods playing a significant role in satisfying their cravings. Consumers prioritize quality and enjoyment amid economic uncertainty, and home baking can help alleviate their anxieties. To meet sustainability challenges and cater to consumer demands, the industry needs substantial investments in sustainable solutions.
Reasons to Buy
- Gain insight into the latest consumer sentiment toward bakery products. Identify the key target audience for bakery products. Understand overarching trends within bakery and how to utilize them. Plan for the future with expectations about the growth of bakery products.
Key Topics Covered:
- TrendSights and need states in bakery and cereals Right for me Evolving morning routine Viral recipes Bake at home Sustainable transformation Takeaways
Company Coverage:
- Europastry De Groot Edelgebak Family Mart Starbucks Vandemoortele Lizzi Flowers Foods Mr Kipling's King Arthur Baking Company Mark & Spencer Style Bread
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment