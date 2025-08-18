Unlocking Growth In Functional Beverages: Is Health & Wellness The Primary Consumer Driver?
The "Industry Insights: Unlocking Growth in Functional Beverages: Is Health & Wellness the Primary Consumer Driver?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report explores the trends, motivations, and white spaces shaping the functional beverage market.
The functional beverage industry is experiencing sustained growth, largely driven by health and wellness trends as consumers become more proactive about their holistic wellbeing. This shift has led to a greater willingness to pay a premium for beverages that provide functional benefits, including cognitive enhancement, immune support, gut health, and increased energy. However, health and wellness is not the sole driver of market expansion.
The industry is also shaped by macroeconomic forces, such as sustainability mandates, evolving regulatory frameworks, digital transformation, and shifting consumer preferences for novel flavors and sensory experiences.
Report Scope
- Health and wellness are the core driver of functional drinks growth, Sensory appeal and novelty enhance functional value, Personalization offers premiumization potential, High-growth potential exists in categories such as sports drinks, energy drinks, and carbonates, each exhibiting double-digit value CAGR between 2022 and 2024, Holistic wellness and novel ingredients drive innovation in Asia-Pacific
Reasons to Buy
- Understand the consumer trends influencing the functional beverages Market development & outlook Consumer drivers and market innovations
Key Topics Covered:
- Mega-trends overview Market development & outlook Consumer drivers and market innovations Takeaways Appendix
Company Coverage:
- Celcius TRIP ZOOZ Mas+ by Lionel Messi Lidl Black Sheep AVVIKA Pepsico Coca-Cola Olipop Hydro Infusions M&S
