Trump states Ukraine has to be willing to lose some territory to Russia


2025-08-18 04:45:38
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Sunday reshared a post on his Truth Social account urging Ukraine to be willing to relinquish part of its territory to Russia. The original message read: “Ukraine must be willing to lose some territory to Russia, otherwise the longer the war goes on they will keep losing even more land!!”

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that both Russia and Ukraine would need to make concessions for any peace deal. “You can't have a peace deal between two warring factions unless both sides agree to give up something…Otherwise, if one side gets everything they want, that's not a peace deal. It's called surrender,” he told a news agency. Rubio noted that key issues following the Alaska summit between Trump and Putin include territorial lines, long-term security guarantees, and Ukraine’s potential military alliances, while stressing that final decisions belong to Ukraine.

Trump and Putin met in a three-hour closed-door session in Anchorage, Alaska, where Putin claimed they reached an “understanding,” and Trump said most points were settled, with only minor details remaining. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet Trump at the White House on Monday to discuss the proposals, joined by senior European leaders and NATO officials.

