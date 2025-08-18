403
Saudi Arabia's Facility Management Sector Poised To Reach USD 52.5 Billion By 2029
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The Middle East Facility Management Association (MEFMA), in collaboration with global research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan, is set to unveil a new comprehensive white paper that offers deep insight into the current and future outlook of Saudi Arabia's Facility Management (FM) sector. The launch comes as the Kingdom accelerates its Vision 2030 transformation, highlighting FM's growing role in shaping sustainable, world-class infrastructure and services.
The white paper will launch during an exclusive online webinar on August 20 , and will offer policymakers, developers, and FM professionals early insight into the trends, innovations, and disruptions shaping the future of the industry across Saudi Arabia. Highlights include:
-
Saudi FM market expected to grow to USD 52.5 billion by 2029 from USD 39.4 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 5.9%
USD 54 billion allocated for education in 2025 to improve infrastructure, develop relevant curriculums training teachers, and support for research and innovation
USD 2.1 trillion construction pipeline from giga and mega projects including NEOM, Red Sea, Qiddiya, AlUla, Diriyah Gate, Amaala, Al Widyan, and Jabal Omar, set to transform tourism, hospitality, residential, commercial, entertainment, utilities, and other sectors in line with Saudi Vision 2030
Expo 2030 expected to significantly boost FM demand.
Launch of King Salman International Airport in 2030, targeting up to 120 million passengers, set to drive significant FM demand in KSA across operations, maintenance, and specialized service contracts.
Healthcare and education are the leading end-user segments, accounting for nearly 60% of outsourced FM demand
Healthcare boom fueled by rising hospital infrastructure needs, with demand projected for over 44,000 new industrial jobs and thousands of additional hospital beds by 2035
Increase for outsourced FM services has grown to 37% in 2024 valued at USD 14.3 billion
The Middle East Facility Management Association (MEFMA) is a non-profit professional association dedicated to advancing the facility management industry across the Middle East. MEFMA supports professionals and organizations through accredited training programs, industry events, and knowledge-sharing initiatives. The association is committed to promoting sustainability, enhancing performance standards, and fostering collaboration to position the region as a global leader in facility management.
