403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Macaron AI, The World's First Personal Agent, Officially Launches, Ushering In The Era Of Experience AI
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 August 2025 - Macaron AI , the world's first Personal Agent, has officially launched, a category-defining AI product that reimagines how artificial intelligence fits into daily life, not just work faster.
Macaron AI marks a pivotal shift from productivity AI to what experts now call Experience AI-It is a companion that understands your personality, preferences, and habits to support daily life. By modeling your tastes, history, and goals, it can analyze conversations in real time and instantly create personalized mini-apps, streamlining and enhancing everyday routines.
Technology Beyond Prompts
Macaron AI introduces a new architecture built on agentic memory. Unlike prompt-based systems, its memory is trained through reinforcement learning (RL) to autonomously retrieve, summarize, and update user context across sessions. Each interaction begins with a specialized memory token, enabling Macaron AI to remember not just what was said, but who the user is.
This innovation allows Macaron AI to generate and maintain large-scale outputs-such as personalized mini-apps exceeding 100,000 lines of code-while preserving coherence and context. It also sets a new benchmark in efficiency, training a 671B-parameter model with just 48 H100 GPUs. By applying RL to both reasoning and memory, Macaron AI achieves scalable, consistent, and deeply personalized performance.
Trained to Evolve, Designed to Care
Macaron doesn't offer“future you only watch” like a tech demo.
It delivers:
On-demand generation of real tools that respond instantly to individual needs
Ongoing relationship-building based on memory
Interactions designed to guide behavioral change
All of this is powered by RL training and Deep Memory, the foundation of a truly usable Personal Agent.
Crucially, these tools require no coding or complex setup. Macaron can instantly generate custom“mini-apps” for each user, building small, high-precision applications or tools in as little as 15 minutes.
This marks a major departure from the one-size-fits-all assistant model - Macaron is a memory bank, a programmer, and a companion that grows into whatever is needed to enrich a user's life.
Redefining the AI Landscape
Macaron AI redefines what AI can be-not just a tool for work, but a companion for life. As the first true Personal Agent of the Experience AI era, it positions Macaron AI at the forefront of a new standard.
Macaron AI marks a pivotal shift from productivity AI to what experts now call Experience AI-It is a companion that understands your personality, preferences, and habits to support daily life. By modeling your tastes, history, and goals, it can analyze conversations in real time and instantly create personalized mini-apps, streamlining and enhancing everyday routines.
Technology Beyond Prompts
Macaron AI introduces a new architecture built on agentic memory. Unlike prompt-based systems, its memory is trained through reinforcement learning (RL) to autonomously retrieve, summarize, and update user context across sessions. Each interaction begins with a specialized memory token, enabling Macaron AI to remember not just what was said, but who the user is.
This innovation allows Macaron AI to generate and maintain large-scale outputs-such as personalized mini-apps exceeding 100,000 lines of code-while preserving coherence and context. It also sets a new benchmark in efficiency, training a 671B-parameter model with just 48 H100 GPUs. By applying RL to both reasoning and memory, Macaron AI achieves scalable, consistent, and deeply personalized performance.
Trained to Evolve, Designed to Care
Macaron doesn't offer“future you only watch” like a tech demo.
It delivers:
On-demand generation of real tools that respond instantly to individual needs
Ongoing relationship-building based on memory
Interactions designed to guide behavioral change
All of this is powered by RL training and Deep Memory, the foundation of a truly usable Personal Agent.
Crucially, these tools require no coding or complex setup. Macaron can instantly generate custom“mini-apps” for each user, building small, high-precision applications or tools in as little as 15 minutes.
This marks a major departure from the one-size-fits-all assistant model - Macaron is a memory bank, a programmer, and a companion that grows into whatever is needed to enrich a user's life.
Redefining the AI Landscape
Macaron AI redefines what AI can be-not just a tool for work, but a companion for life. As the first true Personal Agent of the Experience AI era, it positions Macaron AI at the forefront of a new standard.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment