KLC Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Kindercare Learning Companies, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit With The Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. ("KinderCare" or "the Company") (NYSE: KLC ) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's Offering Documents issued in connection with its initial public offering ("IPO") conducted in October 2024, are encouraged to contact the firm before October 14, 2025.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. KinderCare suffered from numerous incidents of child abuse and harm at its facilities. The Company failed to meet minimum standards in the childcare industry or comply with regulations and laws related to the care of young children. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about KinderCare, investors suffered damages.

