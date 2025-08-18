LMT Investors Have Opportunity To Join Lockheed Martin Corporation Securities Fraud Lawsuit With The DJS Law Group

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group reminds investors that it is investigating claims against Lockheed Martin Corporation ("Lockheed Martin" or "the Company") (NYSE: LMT ) for violations of securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between January 23, 2024 and July 21, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 26, 2025.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Lockheed Martin did not uphold adequate internal oversight regarding risk-adjusted contracts and the calculation of its risk-adjusted profit booking rate. The Company lacked effective systems to conduct thorough evaluations of programs involving complex technical factors and associated risks. It exaggerated its capability to consistently fulfill contract obligations with high quality, punctuality, and cost efficiency. As a result, the Company was likely to report substantial losses. In light of these points, the Company's public representations were false and materially misleading during the class period. Once the truth about Lockheed Martin emerged, investors experienced financial losses.

WHY DJS LAW GROUP?

DJS Law Group's primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals. Our clients are some of the largest and most sophisticated hedge funds and alternative asset managers in the world. The litigation claims of our clients are extraordinarily valuable assets that demand respect, focus, and results.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

David J. Schwartz

DJS Law Group

274 White Plains Road, Suite 1

Eastchester, NY 10709

Phone: 914-206-9742

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE DJS Law Group LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED