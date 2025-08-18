Caseware Announces Strategic Leadership Expansion To Further Accelerate Innovation, Growth And Customer Success
Toronto, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caseware TM, a global leader in AI-powered and cloud-enabled audit, financial reporting and data analytics solutions for accounting professionals, today announced its executive leadership team evolution, as the company further accelerates growth in the rapidly evolving accounting technology space.
The newly appointed leadership team brings deep expertise in SaaS, artificial intelligence and accounting technology, with a strong track record of scaling enterprise software businesses and delivering customer value.
“Great companies evolve with purpose,” said David Marquis, Caseware chief executive officer.“Caseware is positioned for its next chapter of innovation and impact. Our platform and people are aligned to our vision to power trust in the global economy.”
Assembled over the course of the calendar year, this team spans critical functions - R&D, Go-to-Market, Finance and Operations - and represents decades of leadership in digital transformation, customer engagement and strategic execution. Sam High (CTO) and Andrew Smith (CPO) onboarded in Q1 2025, while Ericka Podesta McCoy (CMO) and Mike Jahoda (CCSO) onboarded in Q2 2025. Chris Nagy (CFO & COO) and Jason Rushforth (CRO) will onboard in Q3 2025.
Their shared focus is on driving AI-led innovation that elevates audit quality, increases accounting workflow efficiencies, accelerates auditor effectiveness and enables exceptional client service.
“David has built a world-class team that positions Caseware to lead in AI and cloud innovation,” said Alexander Johnson, director at Hg, Caseware's majority investor.“This leadership foundation sets the stage for sustained growth, stronger customer outcomes and continued market leadership in accounting technology.”
Caseware appreciates the substantive value created by its outgoing executives for their leadership and impact during the company's transformation journey and their continued support during the transition.
With this strengthened leadership foundation, Caseware is uniquely positioned to accelerate its mission of being the accounting professional's AI-powered platform of choice to drive efficiency and unlock growth.
To learn more, visit our website .
Attachment
-
David Marquis
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment