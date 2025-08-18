403
Trade Exhibition in Italy Excludes Israel
(MENAFN) The coordinators of the forthcoming Fiera del Levante, an annual global trade exhibition set to be held in Bari, Italy, from September 13 to 21, have resolved not to extend an invitation to Israel.
This decision comes in response to concerns expressed by the city’s mayor regarding the ongoing situation in Gaza, local press sources reported on Sunday.
As reported by an Italian news outlet, the event’s organizing committee confirmed this resolution following a request made by Bari’s Mayor Vito Leccese.
On July 1, the mayor urged authorities "not to let Israel participate in the fair activities within the Bari exhibition district, both institutional and economic."
The fair’s organizing body declared, "For a commonality of ethical and political views, the Nuova Fiera del Levante has from the outset expressed a clear distancing from the atrocities of the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people and has supported, becoming its promoter, the initiative to propose the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to the children of Gaza."
The statement further detailed that this initiative, started by the Latiano-based foundation L'isola che non c'e, aims to nominate Gaza’s children for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.
The fair characterized this nomination as "a moral appeal to the international community to recognize the right to peace and life for every child, everywhere in the world."
