France Engages in Dialogue with Mali
(MENAFN) France has initiated discussions with Malian authorities following the detention of a member of the French embassy in Bamako.
Paris has described the allegations of "destabilization" in Mali as "unjustified," as reported by a news agency on Saturday.
On Thursday, Malian officials revealed that the French citizen was taken into custody on suspicion of collaborating with intelligence agencies to undermine the nation’s stability.
The ruling junta, which has been in power following successive coups in 2020 and 2021, also announced that several soldiers had been arrested in connection with an alleged conspiracy to overthrow the government.
According to the report, the French Foreign Ministry confirmed that negotiations are ongoing to resolve the matter and ensure the "immediate release" of the detained staff member.
The ministry emphasized that the individual is protected under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.
The arrested French national, Yann Vezilier, suspected of involvement with French intelligence services, was apprehended alongside General Abbass Dembele, a military commander and former governor of the central Mopti region, and Brigadier General Naima Sagara.
Tensions between Paris and Bamako have escalated significantly in recent years.
Mali's military leadership has cut security ties with France and has been pursuing closer alliances with Russia.
