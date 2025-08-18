Alm. Brand A/S Weekly Report On Share Buybacks
|Number of shares bought
| Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|22,160,000
|16.23
|359,553,400
|11 August 2025
|150,000
|18.22
|2,733,000
|12 August 2025
|150,000
|18.31
|2,746,500
|13 August 2025
|150,000
|18.33
|2,749,500
|14 August 2025
|150,000
|18.29
|2,743,500
|15 August 2025
|150,000
|18.21
|2,731,500
|Total, week number 33
|750,000
|18.27
|13,704,000
|Accumulated under the program
|22,910,000
|16.29
|373,257,400
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 27,155,696 own shares corresponding to 1.87 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
