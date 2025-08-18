Actuators Market To Reach USD 42 Billion By 2034, Driven By Automation And Electric Vehicle Growth

Reports And Data

The Actuators Market is set to grow from USD 20B in 2024 to USD 42B by 2034, driven by automation, EV adoption, and rising demand for smart technologies.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global Actuators Market is poised for strong growth over the next decade, with market size expected to expand from USD 20.0 billion in 2024 to USD 42.0 billion by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. Rising automation, the adoption of smart technologies, and demand for energy-efficient solutions are fueling this expansion across industries.Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @Market OverviewThe automotive sector remains the largest market segment, driven by the rapid rise of electric vehicles (EVs) and autonomous driving technologies. The aerospace and defense sector is expected to be the fastest-growing, with demand supported by innovations in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and smart weaponry.Other key applications include robotics, industrial automation, and smart home devices, where actuators are increasingly integrated with Industry 4.0 and IoT technologies.Regionally, North America leads the market due to high investments in research and development, while Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region thanks to rapid industrialization and infrastructure growth.Actuators Competitive Strategies & Notable DevelopmentsTop 10 CompaniesEmerson Electric Co.Parker Hannifin CorporationHoneywell International Inc.Siemens AGFesto AG & Co. KGABB Ltd.Mitsubishi Electric CorporationSMC CorporationBosch Rexroth AGRotork PlcKey Market DriversAutomation and Industry 4.0The adoption of smart manufacturing and robotics is a key driver of market growth. According to the International Federation of Robotics, the global stock of operational industrial robots is projected to reach 3.2 million units by 2025, a 14% increase from 2023.Public initiatives are also accelerating demand. For example, the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Manufacturing Office allocated USD 70 million in 2023 to boost manufacturing efficiency. In Europe, the Horizon Europe program with a budget of €95.5 billion is funding innovation in smart technologies, further supporting actuator adoption.Automotive Industry ExpansionThe surge in electric vehicles is boosting actuator demand for battery management, power systems, and autonomous driving applications. With EV production expected to grow 25% annually, automotive companies like Tesla and General Motors are increasingly integrating advanced actuators to improve safety and efficiency.Technological InnovationThe shift toward electric actuators is growing, with demand rising by 30% due to energy efficiency requirements and sustainability mandates. In March 2024, Siemens introduced a new line of electric actuators designed to cut energy use by 20% in industrial applications. Meanwhile, AI-powered actuators are enabling predictive maintenance, reducing downtime and operational costs.Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Contents @Market RestraintsDespite strong opportunities, the market faces notable challenges:Integration Complexity: Many manufacturers find it difficult to integrate modern actuators with older systems. A survey by the Manufacturing Leadership Council showed 58% of manufacturers cite this as a barrier.Regulatory Compliance: Strict regulations, including the EU's Machinery Directive and RoHS, and U.S. OSHA standards, raise compliance costs and impact production processes.High Costs: Advanced actuators with AI and IoT features can be up to 30% more expensive than traditional systems, making them harder to adopt for small and mid-sized enterprises.Labor Shortages: The shortage of skilled workers in the manufacturing sector further slows adoption of advanced actuator technologies, as highlighted by the National Association of Manufacturers.Actuators Market SegmentationBy Product TypeLinear ActuatorsRotary ActuatorsHydraulic ActuatorsPneumatic ActuatorsElectric ActuatorsBy ApplicationAutomotiveAerospace & DefenseIndustrial AutomationRoboticsSmart Home DevicesBy End UserManufacturingHealthcareEnergy & PowerConsumer ElectronicsBy TechnologyConventional ActuatorsSmart ActuatorsBy Distribution ChannelDirect SalesDistributorsIndustry TrendsShift toward electric actuators for improved energy efficiency.AI and IoT integration for predictive maintenance and enhanced performance.Growing robotic applications, with industrial robotics use rising 40% in manufacturing.Sustainability-driven adoption, as companies reduce emissions and improve efficiency.Request a customization of the report @Leading PlayersKey players in the market include Emerson Electric Co., Parker Hannifin Corporation, and Honeywell International Inc. These companies are focusing on product innovation, partnerships, and regional expansion to maintain leadership.About Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

