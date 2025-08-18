Embroidery Machinery Market Set To Surge At 5.1% CAGR, To Reach US$ 2.8 Billion By 2035: Fact.MR Report

Global embroidery machinery market grows with rising demand for customization, advanced automation, and sustainable textile solutions.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global embroidery machinery market is expected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2025 to USD 2.8 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by the rising adoption of smart technologies such as cloud connectivity and IoT integration, which are enhancing efficiency and automation in embroidery processes. Additionally, the expansion of the global apparel industry, along with the rapid rise of e-commerce platforms, is driving demand for faster, more flexible production systems.The growing preference for customized and personalized embroidered products is further creating lucrative opportunities for market players, as industries strive to meet evolving consumer expectations with speed and precision.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Drivers of the Embroidery Machinery MarketOne of the primary drivers of the embroidery machinery market is the growing demand for customized and personalized apparel. Both consumers and fashion brands are increasingly seeking unique, tailor-made designs for clothing and accessories, prompting embroidery businesses to adopt advanced machinery that offers greater flexibility, speed, and efficiency.Additionally, the rapid expansion of the fashion and textile industries, particularly in emerging economies such as India, Bangladesh, and Vietnam, is fueling market growth. Garment exporters, driven by large-scale production requirements, are investing heavily in high-speed, multi-head embroidery machines to meet global demand while maintaining quality and productivity.Regional Trends in the Embroidery Machinery MarketThe embroidery machinery market reflects varied regional dynamics. North America is witnessing steady growth, driven by the popularity of custom apparel, small business expansion, and strong demand for personalized merchandise, with the U.S. leading through advanced multi-head and computerized embroidery solutions.Europe remains a mature market, where precision and high-speed capabilities are key, supported by fashion innovation and technical textiles in Germany, Italy, and the U.K. Asia Pacific dominates as the largest hub, fueled by rapid industrialization, strong textile manufacturing bases, and growing demand for high-quality, customized apparel in countries like China, India, and Vietnam.Latin America, led by Brazil and Mexico, shows moderate but rising growth through garment exports and expanding local textile industries.Meanwhile, the Middle East & Africa are emerging markets, where nations such as South Africa, the UAE, and Egypt are seeing gradual adoption due to rising investments in apparel manufacturing and the growing influence of urban fashion trends.Competitive AnalysisThe embroidery machinery market is highly competitive, driven by innovation, automation, and rising demand across industrial and commercial sectors. Key players are focusing on computerized and multi-head machines that offer speed, precision, and seamless integration with design software. While multi-head systems dominate large-scale exporters in Asia, compact single-head models are gaining traction among small businesses in North America and Europe.Sustainability and energy efficiency are emerging differentiators, with manufacturers adopting eco-friendly designs and low-power machines. The integration of AI and IoT for predictive maintenance, real-time monitoring, and automated fault detection is further reshaping competition.Leading companies include Brother Industries, Bernina International, Tajima Industries, Barudan, Singer, Ricoma, Saurer AG, and others.In a recent development (July 2024), Bernina launched the“Bernina 990,” featuring a scanner, camera, touchscreen, and laser for enhanced precision, showcasing the industry's shift toward combining craftsmanship with advanced technology.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Segmentation of Embroidery Machinery MarketBy Machine Type :Cornely Hand-GuidedFree MotionComputerizedSingle-headMulti-headSchiffliBy Needle Type :Single NeedleMulti Needles2 to 7 Needles8 to 11 Needles12 to 16 NeedlesAbove 16 NeedlesBy Working Area :Below 20 Sq. Inches20 to 40 Sq. Inches41 to 60 Sq. Inches61 to 80 Sq. Inches81 to 100 Sq. InchesAbove 100 Sq. InchesBy Speed (Stitching Per Minute) :Below 400400 to 800801 to 1,200Above 1,200By End-Use :DomesticCommercialBy Region :North AmericaLatin AmericaWestern EuropeEastern EuropeEast AsiaSouth Asia & PacificMiddle East & AfricaCheck out More Related Studies Published by Fact:Fuel Pump Driver Module MarketPackaging Conveyors MarketSpecial effects laminate films MarketGrease Cartridges MarketAbout Us:Fact is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.Contact:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team: ...

S. N. Jha

Fact

+1 628-251-1583

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.