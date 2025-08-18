Columbus Weekly Report On Share Buyback
|Number of shares bought
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|379,498
|10.21
|3,873,205.16
|11 August 2025
|16,000
|9.84
|157,476.80
|12 August 2025
|16,000
|9.70
|155,200.00
|13 August 2025
|16,000
|9.70
|155,200.00
|14 August 2025
|7,426
|9.53
|70,761.61
|15 August 2025
|14,500
|9.88
|143,325.25
|Total, 11 August 2025 to 15 August 2025
|69,926
|9.75
|681,963.66
|Total accumulated under the programme
|449,424
|10.14
|4,555,168.82
With the transactions stated above, Columbus A/S holds a total of 449,424 own shares, corresponding to 0.35% of the Company's share capital.
Ib Kunøe Søren Krogh Knudsen
Chairman of the Board CEO & President
For further information, please contact:
CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, +45 70 20 50 00
