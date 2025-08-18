European AI Imaging Startup Betterpic Fuels Growth With $2.5M Investment, After Bootstrapping To $3M Annual Revenue

The BetterGroup team

BetterStudio is built for brands to deliver high-quality fashion photography at scale

BetterModels is a label from BetterStudio that sets legal and ethical rules for using AI-generated models, ensuring brands have clear rights and protections when working with digital likenesses.

Bootstrapped AI photography startup reaches $3M yearly revenue in 18 months, now raising funding to scale recurring B2B products.

- Ricardo GhekiereGHENT, BELGIUM, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BetterPic , a European AI startup specializing in AI imaging, today announced a USD $2.5 million seed funding round as it positions itself among Europe's new wave of AI challengers. The round was led by MOC Capital and Shilling VC, with participation from several tech and fashion leaders.Uniquely, the company achieved significant traction before this raise, reaching $3.2 million in projected revenue within 18 months of launch, entirely bootstrapped and profitable. With over 32 million professional photos generated, including for Fortune 500 enterprise clients, the market is showing strong demand for BetterPic's AI photography offerings.BetterPic Accelerates with $2.5M in Funding to Address $82 Billion Market“Achieving multi-million dollar revenue without external capital is extremely rare, and it's a testament to our focus on product-market fit, sustainable growth, and customer obsession,” said Ricardo Ghekiere, Founder and CEO of BetterPic.“We built BetterPic to be profitable from day one, and now with this investment, we can double down-scaling our new B2B recurring offerings-all while maintaining the strong margins and customer success we've demonstrated so far.”BetterPic is building a vertically integrated ecosystem that connects two offerings: BetterPic for AI-generated professional headshots and BetterStudio for enterprise-grade AI fashion photoshoots.An EU-Born Challenger to Big TechThe startup has grown in double digits month-over-month over the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing companies in Europe's burgeoning AI space."There's a real changing of the guard happening in AI, and it's Europe's time," said Marcin Zabielski from MOC Capital. "The team has a Silicon Valley-level product with European DNA-meaning they've achieved incredible traction with minimal capital. They're tackling a big market with pragmatic innovation.While US giants build foundational AI models like ChatGPT or Gemini, companies like BetterPic are working towards solving complicated edge cases with tailor-made AI solutions. Allowing people to create professional headshots with just a couple of selfies or generating high-quality product images on real and digital models."A typical professional fashion shoot can range from $10,000 to $50,000, considering the costs for models, photographers, stylists, equipment, and studio rentals. With BetterStudio, brands can reduce production time and costs by up to 100 times, delivering high-quality visuals on demand.What sets the challenger apart is its unique integration of real models with AI technology, making it the world's first platform to incorporate real models into AI-driven photoshoots. As a result, they can offer their clients Verified AI twins, created under the BetterModels label, which adhere to strict legal and ethical guidelines.Supported By Leaders Across Fashion and TechThe funding round has attracted strong support from leading figures in Europe's tech and fashion scenes. Among the angel investors are Louis Jonckheere, founder of Showpad and CEO of Wintercircus Ghent; Matthias Geeroms of Lighthouse; Joris Van Der Gucht of Ravical; AI agency Hyperson and fashion veteran Severine Nijs from Jackie Lee.Severine Nijs, founder of Jackie Lee Modeling Agency and one of Europe's early pioneers in digital modeling, sees this as a natural next step for the industry:“We're not replacing models. We're creating more access for creators, brands, and individuals to participate in fashion without traditional gatekeepers. All of this is done within a clear legal framework that protects the real person behind every digital presence.”With the help of BetterStudio and BetterModels, she's developing a digital twin as an extension of her existing business. This innovation complements and strengthens her agency's human-first approach, built on a roster of over 2,000 models.“In my years in luxury retail, I've seen technology attempts come and go, but what BetterStudio is building is different. They're enabling designers, models, and consumers to collaborate virtually-to test outfits on a digital model, to produce a campaign's photos with AI, or to get professional portraits without a photoshoot. This could transform how fashion operates, from design to retail. It's the first time we've seen tech that can realistically mirror people and clothing at scale, and the fashion industry is taking notice."About BetterGroup:BetterGroup is a European AI company creating tools for fashion and professional photography. Bootstrapped in 2024, it now generates over $3,2M in annualized revenue. Its products include BetterPic (AI headshots) and BetterStudio (AI fashion shoots). Headquartered in Belgium, the company serves a global customer base with a focus on quality, speed, and scale.BetterGroup was founded by Ricardo Ghekiere and Miguel Rasero.Contact: ...Website:

Ricardo Ghekiere

BetterPic

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.