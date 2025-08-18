Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Repurchase Of Truecaller B Shares In Week 33, 2025


2025-08-18 03:06:53
STOCKHOLM, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During 11 August 2025 and 15 August 2025 Truecaller AB (publ) (LEI code 549300TEYF1FA5G5GK26) has repurchased in total 200,000 own B shares (ISIN: SE0016787071) , corresponding to 0.06% of outstanding capital, as part of the share buyback programme initiated by the board of directors. Since the start of the program Truecaller has bought back 925,000 shares, corresponding to 0.26% of outstanding capital

The share buybacks form part of the share buyback programme announced by Truecaller on 30 May 2025. The share buyback programme will run between 30 May up until the 2026 AGM which will be held in May 2026, and is carried out in accordance "Emittentregelverket".

On the Annual General Meeting 2025 the Board was authorized to buy back B-shares up until the Annual General Meeting in 2026. The new authorization means that buybacks may be made so that the company's shareholding does not exceed ten (10) percent of the total number of shares in the company outstanding as of the date of the annual general meeting.

Date:

Aggregated daily
volume (number of
shares):

Weighted average share
price per day (SEK):

Total daily transaction
value (SEK):

11 August 2025

30 000

47,05

1 411 374

12 August 2025

60 000

45,97

2 757 911

13 August 2025

50 000

45,99

2 299 395

14 August 2025

30 000

46,48

1 394 328

15 August 2025

30 000

47,58

1 427 476

Total accumulated over
week 33/2025

200 000

46.45

9 290 484

Total accumulated
during the buyback
program

925 000

53.66

49 633 169

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Carnegie on behalf of Truecaller.

Following the above acquisitions. Truecaller's holding of own shares amounts to 4,870,332 B shares and 5,013,786 C-shares as of 15 August 2025, which corresponds to 2.79% of the outstanding capital .

The total number of shares in Truecaller, including own shares, now amounts to 353,750,053 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding own shares, amounts to 343,865,935.

For more information, please contact:
 Andreas Frid, Head of IR & Communication
+46 705 29 08 00
[email protected]

About Truecaller:

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies. especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 450 million active users. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information please visit href="" target="_blank" truecalle

