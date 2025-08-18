Repurchase Of Truecaller B Shares In Week 33, 2025
|
Date:
|
Aggregated daily
|
Weighted average share
|
Total daily transaction
|
11 August 2025
|
30 000
|
47,05
|
1 411 374
|
12 August 2025
|
60 000
|
45,97
|
2 757 911
|
13 August 2025
|
50 000
|
45,99
|
2 299 395
|
14 August 2025
|
30 000
|
46,48
|
1 394 328
|
15 August 2025
|
30 000
|
47,58
|
1 427 476
|
Total accumulated over
|
200 000
|
46.45
|
9 290 484
|
Total accumulated
|
925 000
|
53.66
|
49 633 169
All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Carnegie on behalf of Truecaller.
Following the above acquisitions. Truecaller's holding of own shares amounts to 4,870,332 B shares and 5,013,786 C-shares as of 15 August 2025, which corresponds to 2.79% of the outstanding capital .
The total number of shares in Truecaller, including own shares, now amounts to 353,750,053 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding own shares, amounts to 343,865,935.
For more information, please contact:
Andreas Frid, Head of IR & Communication
+46 705 29 08 00
[email protected]
About Truecaller:
Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies. especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 450 million active users. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information please visit href="" target="_blank" truecalle
This information was brought to you by Cision
,c4219054
The following files are available for download:
|
|
Press release buybacks week 33 2025 Truecaller 250818
SOURCE Truecaller ABWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment