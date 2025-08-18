GOGL - Golden Ocean And CMB.TECH - Key Dates And Information For Completion Of Merger
Reference is further made to the announcement that Golden Ocean on 11 August 2025, where it stated that the parties expected closing of the Merger to take place on or around 20 August 2025, subject inter alia to a positive outcome of the Golden Ocean Special General Meeting on 19 August 2025. Consequently, the key dates and information for the completion of the Merger are expected to be as follows:
- Last day of trading in GOGL shares on OSE and NASDAQ: 19 August 2025 Effective date for completion of the Merger: 20 August 2025 (before market opening, Central European Summer Time) First day of trading in the combined company and the shares on OSE and the NYSE: 20 August 2025 Record date for delivery of shares to former GOGL shareholders on OSE: 21 August 2025 Record date for delivery of shares to former GOGL shareholders on the NYSE: 20 August 2025 Delivery of shares to former GOGL shareholders on OSE: 22 August 2025 Delivery of shares to former GOGL shareholders on the NYSE: 21 August 2025 ISIN/CUSIP for BE 0003816338 / B38564108 Transferor company: Golden Ocean Group Limited Transferee company: Bermuda Ltd. Issuer of Merger consideration shares: NV
The completion of the Merger will occur prior the scheduled reporting of the second quarter and thereby Golden Ocean will not issue a separate report for the second quarter and first half of the year. The Q2 2025 results for Golden Ocean will be published as part of the Q2 2025 results.
About Golden Ocean
Golden Ocean is a Bermuda incorporated shipping company specialising in the transportation of dry bulk cargoes. The Golden Ocean fleet consists of 89 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of approximately 13.5 million deadweight tonnes. Golden Ocean's ordinary shares are listed on Nasdaq with a secondary listing on the Euronext Oslo Børs under the ticker symbol "GOGL".
For further queries, please contact:
Peder Simonsen, CEO of Golden Ocean Management AS
Telephone: +47 22 01 73 40
Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO of Golden Ocean Management AS
Telephone: +47 22 01 73 40
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
