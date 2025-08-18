The Ultimate Global Study Companion: Pearson Expands AI-Powered Study Prep, Supporting Personalized Learning Worldwide

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's lifelong learning company, today announced the international expansion of Study Prep, its AI-enhanced video learning experience that provides personalized study support across more than 25 academic subjects. Launched commercially globally in the first half of 2025, Study Prep will now reach students worldwide, including in Canada, the UK, India, China, and South Africa. Study Prep's expansion represents a significant step toward broadening access to AI-powered learning resources around the world.



Students have access to thousands of bite-sized video explanations and practice problems, assistance from expert human tutors, and AI-powered study tools.

Study Prep's syllabus-matching technology creates personalized study plans tailored to a student's unique course, as its AI Tutor helps students instantly tackle challenging concepts with scaffolded step-by-step guidance all in the flow of learning. Students can also engage directly with their video content by clicking on the“ask a question” button to automatically pause the video and have the embedded AI chat bot answer questions on those specific concepts.

As the Middle East intensifies its focus on future-focused disciplines education to drive economic diversification and prepare for a post-oil era, Study Prep helps support this shift by delivering a comprehensive learning experience, bringing human expertise together with thoughtfully designed AI purpose-built for learning.

“In today's increasingly AI-driven world, students need learning tools that not only help them master course content but enable them to learn better and think deeper, preparing them for the future,” said.“By expanding Study Prep globally, we're ensuring that quality educational support is available to students wherever and whenever they need it, regardless of geography or time zone.”

Harnessing AI in education is now a strategic focus for the UAE, as the country moves quickly to embed AI at every level of learning, from early years through to postgraduate education. Study Prep offers support in the sciences, math, and psychology, with more disciplines being added soon. Study Prep complements traditional course materials, providing students with on-demand study support that aligns with the specific courses they're enrolled in.

Pearson's application of generative AI is backed by learning science, vetted by subject matter experts, and shows tangible improved learning outcomes for students such as more active, engaged study and higher order cognition. With over 80% of our products now digital or digitally enabled, Pearson is committed to the responsible application of AI to enhance the teaching and learning experience for educators, students, and employers.