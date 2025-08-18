403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The Ultimate Global Study Companion: Pearson Expands AI-Powered Study Prep, Supporting Personalized Learning Worldwide
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's lifelong learning company, today announced the international expansion of Study Prep, its AI-enhanced video learning experience that provides personalized study support across more than 25 academic subjects. Launched commercially globally in the first half of 2025, Study Prep will now reach students worldwide, including in Canada, the UK, India, China, and South Africa. Study Prep's expansion represents a significant step toward broadening access to AI-powered learning resources around the world.
As the Middle East intensifies its focus on future-focused disciplines education to drive economic diversification and prepare for a post-oil era, Study Prep helps support this shift by delivering a comprehensive learning experience, bringing human expertise together with thoughtfully designed AI purpose-built for learning.
As the Middle East intensifies its focus on future-focused disciplines education to drive economic diversification and prepare for a post-oil era, Study Prep helps support this shift by delivering a comprehensive learning experience, bringing human expertise together with thoughtfully designed AI purpose-built for learning.
-
Students have access to thousands of bite-sized video explanations and practice problems, assistance from expert human tutors, and AI-powered study tools.
Study Prep's syllabus-matching technology creates personalized study plans tailored to a student's unique course, as its AI Tutor helps students instantly tackle challenging concepts with scaffolded step-by-step guidance all in the flow of learning.
Students can also engage directly with their video content by clicking on the“ask a question” button to automatically pause the video and have the embedded AI chat bot answer questions on those specific concepts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Most popular stories
Most popular stories
Most popular stories
Most popular stories
Most popular stories
Market Research
Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate Production Cost Analysis 2025: Capex, Opex, And ROI Evaluation For Plant Setup
- Activated Carbon Pellets Manufacturing Plant Report 2025: Comprehensive Business Plan And Profit Margin
- India Luxury Travel Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Top Companies & Research Report 2025-2033
- Calcium Thiocyanate Plant Feasibility Report 2025: Capex/Opex Analysis With Profitability Forecasts
- Captopril Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Feasibility Study, Capital Investments And Profit Analysis
- Alkyd Resin Manufacturing Cost Report 2025: Detailed Guide On Plant Setup, Capex/Opex And Profitability
- Online Tutoring Platform Business Plan 2025: Step-By-Step Startup Guide
CommentsNo comment