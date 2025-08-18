Kucoin Spotlight Drives AI Gaming Innovation: Launches Token Sale For AKEDO With Early Access, Exclusive Benefits, And Principal Protection
Its cutting-edge setup spans multiple chains, including Solana (home to the AKE token), TON, BNB, Bera, and DuckChain, enabling earnings in $DOGE, $BNB, $USDT, and more through the "PlayDrop" feature.
Via KuCoin Spotlight, users get early access to the AKE token sale, enabling investment in this game-changing project ahead of public listing. Key perks include:
-
Securing tokens at a reduced price , with the Spotlight Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) at 80% of the prior financing round, plus a 10% extra discount for KCS subscriptions.
Guaranteed inclusion for everyone via over-subscription with proportional allocation, ensuring all participants get a share.
Enhanced protection through a principal protection buyback , with details in the official announcement .
Renowned for upgrades like a fresh UI, dual-crypto support, and staking perks, the Spotlight program keeps championing ventures that fuel innovation and empower users.
For participation details, please visit the event landing page .
About KuCoin
Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global cryptocurrency platform serving over 41 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Built on cutting-edge blockchain technology, KuCoin offers access to 1,000+ digital assets and solutions including Web3 wallet, Spot and Futures trading, institutional services, and payments. Recognized by Forbes as one of the "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" and a "Top 50 Global Unicorn" by Hurun, KuCoin is ISO 27001:2022 certified and committed to security, compliance, and innovation under the leadership of CEO BC Wong. Learn more:
SOURCE KuCoin
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment