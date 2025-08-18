ASSA ABLOY Acquires Siteowl In The US

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has acquired SiteOwl, a leading cloud-based platform that modernizes physical security lifecycle management.

"I am very pleased to welcome SiteOwl to ASSA ABLOY, an exciting technological addition that will reinforce our current offering within physical security lifecycle management, and provide complementary growth opportunities," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"The SiteOwl acquisition represents an important enhancement to how we support the access control industry," says Lucas Boselli, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of the Americas Division. "We're reshaping how system integrators, service providers, and end-users manage their access control infrastructure. Combining our proven specification expertise with SiteOwl's lifecycle management platform creates value for our customers and positions us at the forefront of this digital transformation."

SiteOwl was founded in 2020. The main office is located in Austin, Texas, USA.

For more information, please contact:

Nico Delvaux,

President and CEO,

tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82

Erik Pieder,

CFO and Executive Vice President,

tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72

Björn Tibell,

Head of Investor Relations,

tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68

About ASSA ABLOY

ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in access solutions. Every day we help people feel safe, secure and experience a more open world. We operate worldwide with 63,000 employees and sales of SEK 150 billion, with leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. Our innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places.

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4218999

The following files are available for download: