RIBER Receives An Order For Two Production Systems In Asia

Bezons (France), August 18, 2025 - 8:00 am - RIBER, a global market leader in molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment for the semiconductor industry, announces the order of two new MBE 6000 production systems by an industrial customer in Asia.

This customer, already operating several RIBER systems, is expanding its production capacity with two additional MBE 6000 reactors, dedicated to the fabrication of materials for high-performance electronic devices. This order was based on a purchase option signed in 2022.

With over forty units currently in operation worldwide, the MBE 6000 is the benchmark platform for the high-volume production of electronic and optoelectronic components, particularly for telecommunications and fiber-optic networks.

This new order reflects both the continued satisfaction of a long-standing customer and the ongoing relevance of RIBER's industrial offering in international markets. It also confirms RIBER's strategic position in Asia, a region where the semiconductor industry is among the most dynamic and innovative in the world.

The two systems are scheduled for delivery in 2025 and 2026.

About RIBER

Founded in 1964, RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces equipment for the semiconductor industry and provides scientific and technical support for its clients (hardware and software), maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Accelerating the performance of electronics, RIBER's equipment performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductors that are used in numerous applications, from information technologies to photonics (lasers, sensors, etc.), 5G telecommunications networks and research, including quantum computing. RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).



