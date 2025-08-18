Disclosure Of Transactions In On Shares From August 04Th To August 08Th,2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from August 04 th to August 08 th ,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from August 04th to August 08th,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market