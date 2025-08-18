Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-08-18 02:16:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
18 August 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 15 August 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 454.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 459.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 457.293867

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,430,164 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,312,387 have voting rights and 3,035,416 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price
(pence per share) 		Aggregated volume
LSE 457.293867 15,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue
419 456.50 08:26:23 LSE
211 456.50 08:26:23 LSE
165 457.50 09:48:25 LSE
102 457.50 09:48:25 LSE
34 457.50 09:48:25 LSE
100 457.50 09:48:25 LSE
33 456.50 09:55:26 LSE
16 456.50 09:55:26 LSE
461 457.00 10:01:02 LSE
175 454.50 11:59:50 LSE
2 454.50 11:59:50 LSE
2 456.50 12:03:24 LSE
698 456.50 12:03:24 LSE
189 456.50 12:04:01 LSE
189 456.00 12:06:01 LSE
242 455.00 12:39:02 LSE
29 455.00 12:39:02 LSE
6 455.00 12:39:02 LSE
65 454.50 12:58:46 LSE
16 454.50 12:58:46 LSE
82 454.50 13:23:25 LSE
16 454.50 13:23:25 LSE
27 454.50 13:23:25 LSE
19 454.50 13:23:25 LSE
119 458.50 13:53:00 LSE
586 458.50 13:53:00 LSE
189 458.00 13:58:24 LSE
379 457.50 14:00:30 LSE
47 456.00 14:26:57 LSE
16 456.00 14:26:57 LSE
39 456.00 14:26:57 LSE
16 457.00 14:48:01 LSE
83 457.00 14:48:05 LSE
35 457.00 14:48:05 LSE
16 457.00 14:48:05 LSE
188 457.00 15:04:49 LSE
91 457.00 15:04:49 LSE
188 457.50 15:05:08 LSE
225 457.00 15:05:08 LSE
188 458.50 15:05:29 LSE
188 459.00 15:05:53 LSE
188 459.50 15:07:44 LSE
16 458.50 15:15:15 LSE
16 458.50 15:15:15 LSE
156 458.50 15:15:15 LSE
34 458.50 15:15:54 LSE
154 458.50 15:15:54 LSE
159 457.50 15:21:40 LSE
501 457.50 15:21:40 LSE
59 457.00 15:21:40 LSE
166 457.00 15:21:40 LSE
225 457.00 15:31:44 LSE
225 457.00 15:31:44 LSE
149 457.50 15:32:10 LSE
119 457.50 15:33:19 LSE
225 457.50 15:41:02 LSE
240 457.50 15:41:02 LSE
47 457.50 15:45:12 LSE
93 457.50 15:45:12 LSE
85 457.50 15:45:12 LSE
44 457.00 15:58:36 LSE
181 457.00 15:58:36 LSE
225 457.00 15:58:36 LSE
225 457.00 15:58:37 LSE
78 457.00 15:58:38 LSE
26 457.00 15:58:38 LSE
48 457.50 15:59:46 LSE
106 457.50 15:59:46 LSE
114 457.50 15:59:46 LSE
70 457.50 15:59:47 LSE
155 457.50 15:59:47 LSE
23 457.00 15:59:47 LSE
29 457.00 15:59:47 LSE
8 457.00 15:59:47 LSE
2 457.00 15:59:47 LSE
6 457.00 15:59:47 LSE
51 457.50 16:13:37 LSE
174 457.50 16:13:37 LSE
54 457.50 16:13:37 LSE
18 457.50 16:13:37 LSE
57 457.50 16:14:16 LSE
188 457.50 16:14:16 LSE
96 457.50 16:14:16 LSE
129 457.50 16:14:16 LSE
96 457.50 16:14:17 LSE
48 457.50 16:14:17 LSE
16 457.50 16:14:17 LSE
225 457.50 16:14:55 LSE
574 457.50 16:14:55 LSE
225 457.50 16:14:56 LSE
60 457.50 16:14:56 LSE
20 457.50 16:14:56 LSE
145 457.50 16:14:56 LSE
163 457.50 16:14:56 LSE
62 457.50 16:14:56 LSE
103 457.50 16:14:57 LSE
122 457.50 16:14:57 LSE
39 457.50 16:14:57 LSE
13 457.50 16:14:57 LSE
3 457.50 16:14:57 LSE
170 457.50 16:15:12 LSE
340 457.50 16:15:12 LSE
192 457.50 16:15:13 LSE
33 457.50 16:15:13 LSE
191 457.50 16:15:13 LSE
85 457.50 16:15:13 LSE
34 457.50 16:15:13 LSE
225 457.50 16:15:18 LSE
225 457.50 16:15:18 LSE
225 457.50 16:15:18 LSE
58 457.50 16:15:18 LSE
46 457.50 16:15:18 LSE
191 457.50 16:15:33 LSE
112 458.00 16:16:46 LSE
65 458.00 16:16:46 LSE
35 458.00 16:16:46 LSE
4 458.00 16:16:46 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
...

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
...al

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.


