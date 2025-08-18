(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

18 August 2025 Transaction in Own Shares Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 15 August 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 454.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 459.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 457.293867

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,430,164 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,312,387 have voting rights and 3,035,416 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 457.293867 15,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 419 456.50 08:26:23 LSE 211 456.50 08:26:23 LSE 165 457.50 09:48:25 LSE 102 457.50 09:48:25 LSE 34 457.50 09:48:25 LSE 100 457.50 09:48:25 LSE 33 456.50 09:55:26 LSE 16 456.50 09:55:26 LSE 461 457.00 10:01:02 LSE 175 454.50 11:59:50 LSE 2 454.50 11:59:50 LSE 2 456.50 12:03:24 LSE 698 456.50 12:03:24 LSE 189 456.50 12:04:01 LSE 189 456.00 12:06:01 LSE 242 455.00 12:39:02 LSE 29 455.00 12:39:02 LSE 6 455.00 12:39:02 LSE 65 454.50 12:58:46 LSE 16 454.50 12:58:46 LSE 82 454.50 13:23:25 LSE 16 454.50 13:23:25 LSE 27 454.50 13:23:25 LSE 19 454.50 13:23:25 LSE 119 458.50 13:53:00 LSE 586 458.50 13:53:00 LSE 189 458.00 13:58:24 LSE 379 457.50 14:00:30 LSE 47 456.00 14:26:57 LSE 16 456.00 14:26:57 LSE 39 456.00 14:26:57 LSE 16 457.00 14:48:01 LSE 83 457.00 14:48:05 LSE 35 457.00 14:48:05 LSE 16 457.00 14:48:05 LSE 188 457.00 15:04:49 LSE 91 457.00 15:04:49 LSE 188 457.50 15:05:08 LSE 225 457.00 15:05:08 LSE 188 458.50 15:05:29 LSE 188 459.00 15:05:53 LSE 188 459.50 15:07:44 LSE 16 458.50 15:15:15 LSE 16 458.50 15:15:15 LSE 156 458.50 15:15:15 LSE 34 458.50 15:15:54 LSE 154 458.50 15:15:54 LSE 159 457.50 15:21:40 LSE 501 457.50 15:21:40 LSE 59 457.00 15:21:40 LSE 166 457.00 15:21:40 LSE 225 457.00 15:31:44 LSE 225 457.00 15:31:44 LSE 149 457.50 15:32:10 LSE 119 457.50 15:33:19 LSE 225 457.50 15:41:02 LSE 240 457.50 15:41:02 LSE 47 457.50 15:45:12 LSE 93 457.50 15:45:12 LSE 85 457.50 15:45:12 LSE 44 457.00 15:58:36 LSE 181 457.00 15:58:36 LSE 225 457.00 15:58:36 LSE 225 457.00 15:58:37 LSE 78 457.00 15:58:38 LSE 26 457.00 15:58:38 LSE 48 457.50 15:59:46 LSE 106 457.50 15:59:46 LSE 114 457.50 15:59:46 LSE 70 457.50 15:59:47 LSE 155 457.50 15:59:47 LSE 23 457.00 15:59:47 LSE 29 457.00 15:59:47 LSE 8 457.00 15:59:47 LSE 2 457.00 15:59:47 LSE 6 457.00 15:59:47 LSE 51 457.50 16:13:37 LSE 174 457.50 16:13:37 LSE 54 457.50 16:13:37 LSE 18 457.50 16:13:37 LSE 57 457.50 16:14:16 LSE 188 457.50 16:14:16 LSE 96 457.50 16:14:16 LSE 129 457.50 16:14:16 LSE 96 457.50 16:14:17 LSE 48 457.50 16:14:17 LSE 16 457.50 16:14:17 LSE 225 457.50 16:14:55 LSE 574 457.50 16:14:55 LSE 225 457.50 16:14:56 LSE 60 457.50 16:14:56 LSE 20 457.50 16:14:56 LSE 145 457.50 16:14:56 LSE 163 457.50 16:14:56 LSE 62 457.50 16:14:56 LSE 103 457.50 16:14:57 LSE 122 457.50 16:14:57 LSE 39 457.50 16:14:57 LSE 13 457.50 16:14:57 LSE 3 457.50 16:14:57 LSE 170 457.50 16:15:12 LSE 340 457.50 16:15:12 LSE 192 457.50 16:15:13 LSE 33 457.50 16:15:13 LSE 191 457.50 16:15:13 LSE 85 457.50 16:15:13 LSE 34 457.50 16:15:13 LSE 225 457.50 16:15:18 LSE 225 457.50 16:15:18 LSE 225 457.50 16:15:18 LSE 58 457.50 16:15:18 LSE 46 457.50 16:15:18 LSE 191 457.50 16:15:33 LSE 112 458.00 16:16:46 LSE 65 458.00 16:16:46 LSE 35 458.00 16:16:46 LSE 4 458.00 16:16:46 LSE

