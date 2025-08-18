Apple Feud Aside, Elon Musk Impressed With Grok Toppling Google's Gemini In App Store Charts: 'Not Bad For Now'
After criticizing Apple's placement of the Grok app on its App Store, Elon Musk said he is impressed with the AI app's rating on the Apple app platform.
"Not bad for now," Musk posted on X late Sunday after a user shared a screenshot showing Grok featuring higher than Google's Gemini, at the No. 2 spot among productivity apps on the App Store.
From the user's post, it was unclear which regional App Store rankings the figures referred to.
According to Apple's rankings, Grok was ranked number 8 among the top free apps worldwide on the iPhone and number 3 among the top free productivity apps worldwide on the iPhone.
OpenAI's ChatGPT was ranked number 1 in both those categories, and Google's Genimi was ranked number 6 in the productivity category.
Musk raised a stink last week over Grok not being featured in the App Store's recommended sections. He said ChatGPT was given prime placement and alleged that Apple might be "playing politics" -- comments that ultimately led to an online spat with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.
Grok is Musk's core play in the AI space. It started as a chatbot, servicing user queries on X, and launched as a standalone app earlier this year.
It is part of Musk's digital business, xAI, which is reportedly seeking new funding at a valuation of $200 billion.
OpenAI, which has about 700 million monthly active users (MAUs) and a $12 billion annualized revenue run-rate, is the top AI service on the market. Google's Gemini app has about 450 million MAUs, and Grok has over 35 million MAUs, according to company data.
