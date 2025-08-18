Foresight Autonomous Sets Reverse Split To Retain Nasdaq Listing Retail Traders Eye Compliance Play Ahead Of Deals

Retail sentiment stayed bearish on Foresight Autonomous after the company said it will implement a 1-for-7 reverse share split of its ordinary shares next week to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's listing requirements.

The split will become effective Aug. 24 on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and Aug. 25 on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

While the split will raise the trading price of the company's American Depositary Shares (ADS) proportionally, Foresight said it cannot assure that the ADS price will hold on a proportionate basis after implementation.

The company noted the reverse split will not affect shareholder voting rights or ownership percentages.

No fractional shares will be issued and instead, the depositary will aggregate and sell fractional entitlements and distribute cash proceeds to holders, it added.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the company was 'bearish' late Sunday amid 'low' message volume, reflecting investor caution around the move.

One user questioned whether such a split required shareholder approval, while another suggested the company's decision to move ahead before extending showed it was focused on securing compliance ahead of possible near-term deals.

The reverse split comes on the heels of a series of technology and commercial partnerships. On Monday, the company announced a three-way agreement with Konec and Gint to co-develop an autonomous tractor control system based on its 3D perception technology.

The collaboration could generate up to $35 million in revenue by 2030, with initial sales expected as early as 2026.

Earlier this month, the company also secured approval for a $5 million drone development project with India's Big Bang Boom Solutions, aimed at rugged autonomous drones for industrial inspection.

Foresight, through its subsidiaries, develops three-dimensional vision systems and cellular-based accident prevention applications for automotive, defense, agriculture, and UAV markets.

Its Eye-Net Mobile unit is working with Toyota and SoftBank on vehicle-to-network technology that could improve hazard detection beyond line-of-sight scenarios.

Foresight Autonomous' stock has declined 73.7% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.