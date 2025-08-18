Arix Healthtm Launches AI-Powered Augmented Reality Platform To Revolutionize Physical Therapy, Mental Health, And Movement

MENAFN - News Direct)Arix HealthTM , an innovator in digital health technology, today announced the official launch of its groundbreaking AI-powered augmented reality (AR) platform designed to transform recovery, mental wellness, and physical activity. Combining adaptive artificial intelligence, immersive AR, and licensed clinician expertise, Arix Health delivers personalized, science-backed therapy solutions for physical therapy, mental health, and movement-all accessible remotely and on demand.

Arix Health's technology is supported by issued patents that enable the spatial projection of a virtual trainer into a three-dimensional environment, allowing the trainer to actively participate in interactive workouts. Using AI-generated trainer content, machine learning, and real-time motion tracking, the system delivers precise, adaptive feedback that keeps users engaged and on track toward their goals.

“Our mission at Arix Health is to redefine how people engage with their recovery and wellness journeys,” said Jeff Morin, CEO of Arix Health.“Our patented approach allows us to deliver therapy that's not only clinically grounded but also deeply engaging-driving measurable results while making care more accessible.”

Platform Solutions:



Physical Therapy – Personalized physical therapy designed to restore mobility, reduce pain, and help users get back to doing what they love-faster and stronger than ever.

Mental Health – Evidence-based programs leveraging breathwork, mindfulness, and cognitive resilience training to reduce stress, enhance focus, and promote emotional well-being. ACTIV – Dynamic movement programs that build strength, improve mobility, and prevent injury, enabling users to stay active for the long term.

Who Arix Health Serves:



Individuals seeking convenient, personalized recovery and wellness support in the comfort of their own homes.

Employers aiming to enhance workforce health, reduce injury-related downtime, and improve productivity. Healthcare systems looking to extend care beyond traditional clinical settings with scalable, data-driven tools.

The platform uses real-time motion tracking, immersive biofeedback, and adaptive progression models to optimize therapy effectiveness and patient engagement. Backed by a multidisciplinary team of clinicians, engineers, and researchers, Arix Health merges scientific rigor with patented technology to build a future-ready approach to connected care.

For more information and to explore Arix Health's innovative solutions, visit

About Arix Health:

Arix Health is a digital health company pioneering the use of adaptive AI and augmented reality to create immersive, clinically grounded therapy solutions. With patented technology enabling spatially projected, interactive trainers, Arix Health delivers personalized care in physical therapy, mental health, and movement. The company empowers individuals and organizations with effective, accessible, and engaging care that bridges the gap between clinical expertise and everyday life.

For media inquires, please contact:

Victoria Scott

CMO, Arix Health

[email protected]