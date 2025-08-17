Air Canada Cancels More Flights As Strike Continues: Statement
Toronto: Air Canada on Sunday canceled more flights over a strike by its flight attendants that has effectively shut down the Airline and snarled summer travel for passengers around the world.
"Air Canada... has suspended its plan to resume limited flying by Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge," citing a decision by the union representing the workers to continue with striking, despite a government directive to end it.
"The Airline will resume flights as of tomorrow evening," the flag carrier said in a statement.
