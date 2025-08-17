MENAFN - Newsroom Panama)The Consumer Protection and Competition Authority (Acodeco) similar to 'The Better Business Bureau' in North America, sanctioned 103 fines totaling $24,975.00 to various economic agents for failing to comply with Law 113 of 2019, which regulates the identification of substitute or imitation products. The regulations stipulate that this type of food must display a visible sign informing consumers whether the product is a substitute or imitation, in addition to detailing its name in Spanish and the country of origin. It must also specify whether it is domestic or imported.

This year, the institution conducted 171 inspections in six provinces across the country, of which only 25 products met the requirements, while 141 were found to be non-compliant. Consumers can report anomalies through the Sindi virtual assistant, WhatsApp, and Telegram at 6330-3333, in addition to Acodeco Pma's social media accounts and website. Reports are anonymous, but must include a description of the problem, the name, and the exact location of the establishment. Acodeco are especially good to contact if you are refused a senior discount from any local business, and you want to have them investigated as a result. You paid for the seniors discount when you paid a lawyer for your residency visa and it is the law.