ACODECO Fines More Than $24 Thousand For Failure To Label Substitute Products -
This year, the institution conducted 171 inspections in six provinces across the country, of which only 25 products met the requirements, while 141 were found to be non-compliant. Consumers can report anomalies through the Sindi virtual assistant, WhatsApp, and Telegram at 6330-3333, in addition to Acodeco Pma's social media accounts and website. Reports are anonymous, but must include a description of the problem, the name, and the exact location of the establishment. Acodeco are especially good to contact if you are refused a senior discount from any local business, and you want to have them investigated as a result. You paid for the seniors discount when you paid a lawyer for your residency visa and it is the law.
