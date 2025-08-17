403
GU-Q Students Ready To Shape Qatar's Diplomatic Future
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Poised to shape Qatar's diplomatic future, students from Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q) spent their summer stepping onto the world stage through prestigious United Nations programmes at the centre of global decision-making.
Fatima al-Khanji and Salman al-Emadi, Class of 2026, spent their summer in UN offices in New York as Youth Fellows, part of a competitive internship programme organised by the Qatar Leadership Centre and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research.
“Each of us was placed in different UN offices based on our CVs and interests,” said al-Khanji, who worked at the UN Protocol and Liaison Service.
Class of 2025 graduates Waad al-Maadeed, Khalid al-Kuwari, and Mohammed al-Mesnid were also selected for the programme.
“From escorting dignitaries to managing logistics for credential ceremonies and major conferences, I was able to see the heart of international diplomacy in action,” al-Khanji said.
Rising senior Noor al-Thani also spent her summer in diplomatic service as one of six national delegates for the Qatar United Nations Youth Delegates Programme, an initiative led by Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Sports and Youth.
She spent the summer gaining formal training from national institutions, international organisations, and expert trainers, preparing to represent Qatar on the global stage.
“I will represent Qatar at the United Nations General Assembly in September 2025, and participate in several other international conferences, including sessions at the High-Level Political Forum, and possibly in the Social Development Summit, Financing for Development Forum, and the UN Ocean Conference,” said Noor al-Thani, who was joined in the programme by Muneera al-Attiyah, Class of 2028.“Our participation shows that youth are capable of engaging with diplomacy at the highest level not just as observers but as contributors.”
The students emphasised the influence of the GU-Q in preparing them to contribute to discourse at the highest levels of diplomacy.
“Courses in culture and politics, media and representation, and regional studies equipped me with the tools to analyse and engage with global issues critically,” Noor al-Thani added.
“Courses like international relations, foreign policy analysis, and cultural diplomacy helped me understand the institutions within which I worked,” al-Khanji stated.“My French studies have also come in handy – I've used it regularly with some of the francophone colleagues in my office.”
Her strengths in diplomatic communications were recognised with a special assignment at the General Assembly and Ecosoc Affairs Division, where she employed her Arabic skills to support a high-level meeting.
“Hearing Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the foreign minister of Saudi Arabia, read aloud what I prepared was a surreal and proud moment I'll never forget,” al-Khanji said.
