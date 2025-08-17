CCTV+: China Up Close: Zhejiang Tour Explores Pinghu
The media delegation included nearly 70 journalists and editors from 11 countries and regions - among them Kazakhstan, Spain, Malaysia and Bulgaria. Alongside CGTN, they trained their cameras and notebooks on the region, aiming to capture Pinghu's distinctive appeal from multiple perspectives: technology-supported agriculture, rural revitalization, and industrial advances born from global collaboration.
Their itinerary included the "Wildwoods & Creek" rural tourism project in Xincang Township, AIoT Agri-Tech Innovation Park run by Zhejiang Houji Intelligent Technology, the Rowing Town project, and aerospace manufacturer Hwahoo's facilities - each reflecting different aspects of Pinghu's development strategy. Through these stops, the group saw firsthand how Pinghu blends rural heritage with technological progress.
SOURCE CCTV+
