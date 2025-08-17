Utah Behavior Services (UTBS) Has Rebranded As Bridgeway Integrated Healthcare Services

New Bridgeway Integrated Healthcare Services identity marks the organization's rebrand from UTBS.

This change took place on July 1, 2025. The rebrand reflects a broader commitment to providing integrated healthcare services for children, adults and families.

- Natalie Whatcott, CEO - Bridgeway

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Utah's largest integrated behavioral health care company , Utah Behavior Services, is proud to announce its official rebrand to Bridgeway Integrated Healthcare Services. This name change reflects the organization's growth, evolution and broadened mission to expand their reach in comprehensive, evidence-based care that bridges the gaps between behavioral and mental health care.

Since its inception, the organization has been committed to serving individuals and families across Utah through evidence-based practices rooted in applied behavior analysis, mental health services and family supports. The new identity – Bridgeway Integrated Healthcare Services – underscores an expanded focus on collaboration and accessibility.

“Have you ever looked at something that was good and realized it was time for something greater? That's where we are,” said Natalie Whatcott, Bridgeway's CEO, in the organization's rebrand announcement.“After more than a decade of serving Utah families as Utah Behavior Services, I'm proud to share something bold, exciting and completely aligned with where we're headed next: We will now be known as Bridgeway Integrated Healthcare Services.”

“Utah Behavior Services was a powerful beginning. It was built to support families across Utah, and for years, that's exactly what we've done,” Whatcott continued.“We created systems that worked, and we have made a difference for hundreds of Utah families. We are proud of what we've accomplished as UTBS, but we know there is more to be done, not just for the families we serve, but for our team families as well.”

While the name and look are new, the organization's commitment to high-quality care, clinical excellence and community partnership remains unchanged. Clients will continue to receive the same services from the same professionals they've come to trust – only now with a broader scope and stronger integration across care teams.

Bridgeway will continue to operate from its current locations and serve individuals of all ages, including those with autism spectrum disorder, developmental disabilities and a variety of mental health needs.

For more information about Bridgeway and the rebrand, please visit their new website bridgewayihs.

About Bridgeway Integrated Healthcare Services:

Formerly known as Utah Behavior Services, Bridgeway Integrated Healthcare Services provides integrated behavioral health care for individuals and families across Utah through advocacy and high-quality, evidence-based services. At Bridgeway, we believe that by empowering families, we can strengthen our communities and build a better future.

