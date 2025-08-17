Houston Boston Partners Expands Autoshop Answers Leadership, Appoints Award Winning Cinematographer Joshua Spires As Creative Director & General Managing Partner Of Autoshop Media

Fortune 500 Level Infrastructure Driving Innovation, Storytelling, AI Integration, and Growth Across the Nation's Largest and Most Advanced Independent Automotive Service Platform

HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston Boston Partners (HBP), the nation's largest platform of world class, independently owned automotive service centers, today announced the appointment of award winning cinematographer Joshua Spires as Creative Director and General Managing Partner of AutoShop Media, the cinematic media division of the AutoShop Answers family of businesses.

This strategic leadership move enhances HBP's Fortune 500 level infrastructure, delivering fully integrated solutions to independent automotive companies nationwide from elite recruiting and advanced technical training to cinematic media production and AI powered business coaching.

Award Winning Storyteller with Global Credentials

A Houston and Boston native, Spires brings 18 years of international cinematography excellence and a BA in Film from the University of North Texas. His award winning portfolio spans feature films, documentaries, commercials, music videos, and premium real estate productions, earning global recognition for both cinematography and photography. An FAA Part 107 Certified Drone Pilot, Spires adds breathtaking aerial perspectives to his work. Before joining AutoShop Media, he served as a Professor of Cinematography at Houston Christian University, mentoring the next generation of visual storytellers.

"Josh is an extraordinary talent and an even better leader," said Todd Hayes, Co-Founder of Houston Boston Partners and AutoShop Answers. "His creative mastery will set a new benchmark for how automotive businesses engage customers, recruit talent, and tell their story."

AutoShop Media: Raising the Standard in Automotive Marketing

AutoShop Media delivers full service, industry specific media solutions to help independent auto repair and service shops dominate competitive markets. Services include cinematic shop tours, high impact recruitment videos, brand defining social media content, targeted advertising campaigns, and custom visual storytelling that drives measurable growth.

Under Spires leadership, the division will produce bold, unforgettable media designed to elevate customer engagement, brand loyalty, and market share.

AutoShop Answers: Fortune 500 Execution for Independent Operators

HBP operates with Fortune 500 grade business systems, giving independent operators the infrastructure typically reserved for national chains. The AutoShop Answers ecosystem includes:



Key to Key to CallbacksTM – Advanced business management training to optimize end to end processes, communication, and recurring revenue.

AutoShop CallbacksTM – Turnkey customer retention programs focused on post service follow up, quality control, and relationship building.

AutoShop RecruitingTM – Specialized hiring for technicians, advisors, and leaders aligned with culture and performance standards.

AutoTech AnswersTM – Cutting edge technician training for diagnostics, repair strategy, and workflow optimization.

AutoShop MediaTM – Cinematic media and branding solutions for customer engagement and recruitment.

AutoShop CoachingTM – Leadership development and operational mastery programs for continuous performance improvement. AutoShop Answers AIXTM – AI powered system integration and coaching to improve shop communication, customer conversion, and profitability.

"Our mission is simple," Hayes added. "Deliver Fortune 500 execution to the auto hospitality industry. By providing every essential operational tool from AI integration to recruitment to cinematic brand storytelling we empower our partner shops to deliver world class Auto HospitalityTM to every customer, every time."

About Houston Boston Partners

Houston Boston Partners is the nation's largest platform of world-class, independently owned automotive service centers, generating more than $100 million in annual revenue while setting new benchmarks for profitability, operational excellence, and customer satisfaction in the automotive service industry.

About AutoShop Answers

AutoShop Answers is a nationwide automotive platform providing advanced training, recruiting, media, AI integration, and business solutions to the industry's top performing service centers. Its mission is to help automotive businesses thrive through innovation, strategy, and the infrastructure necessary for sustained long term success.

