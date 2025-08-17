OPEC Updates On Kazakhstan's Oil Production In July 2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's crude oil production reached around 1.827 million barrels per day (b/d) in July 2025, according to the latest OPEC report, Trend reports.

This marks a decline of 36,000 b/d compared with June's output of 1.863 million b/d, but an increase of 46,000 b/d from May's level of 1.781 million b/d.

Quarterly data shows Kazakhstan averaged 1.417 million b/d in Q4 2024, rising to 1.758 million b/d in Q1 2025 and further to 1.824 million b/d in Q2.

Kazakhstan, together with seven other OPEC+ members, is set to implement a collective oil production cut of 547,000 b/d in September 2025. This is part of a phased unwinding of 2.2 million b/d in voluntary cuts that began in April 2025.

The eight countries-Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, Algeria, and Oman-said the decision reflects stable market fundamentals and a steady global economic outlook, with low oil inventories indicating healthy demand levels.