Air Canada Resumes Flights After Flight Attendants Strike


2025-08-17 03:16:43
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (KUNA) -- Air Canada said Sunday it will resume flying after the country's industrial relations board ordered an end to a strike by 10,000 flight attendants that effectively shut down the airline and snarled summer travel.
Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) "directed Air Canada to resume airline operations and for all Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge flight attendants to resume their duties by 14:00 EDT on August 17, 2025," the airline said in a statement.
While it plans to resume flights on Sunday evening, Canada's flag carrier warned it would take "several days before its operations return to normal."
Some flights are still set to be cancelled over the next seven to 10 days, it added.
Air Canada cabin crew walked off the job early Saturday over a wage dispute.
Hours later, Canada's labor policy minister, Patty Hajdu, invoked a legal provision to halt the strike and force both sides into binding arbitration.
"The directive, under section 107 of the Canada Labour Code, and the CIRB's order, ends the strike at Air Canada that resulted in the suspension of more than 700 flights," the Montreal-based carrier said.
The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which is representing the workers, sought wage increases as well as to address uncompensated ground work, including during the boarding process. (end)
