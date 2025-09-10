Rhys Thomas White

I'm a microbial genomics researcher using cutting-edge DNA sequencing to track, understand, and stop dangerous pathogens before they spread. My work blends evolutionary biology with real-time genomic monitoring, using Illumina and Oxford Nanopore Technologies, to reveal how microbes like Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Clostridioides difficile, Klebsiella spp., Chlamydia spp., and other emerging pathogens evolve, adapt, and move through communities. I've published extensively on hospital- and community-acquired infections, and my research helps inform public health strategies, both in New Zealand and internationally.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.