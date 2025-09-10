Rhys Thomas White
I'm a microbial genomics researcher using cutting-edge DNA sequencing to track, understand, and stop dangerous pathogens before they spread. My work blends evolutionary biology with real-time genomic monitoring, using Illumina and Oxford Nanopore Technologies, to reveal how microbes like Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Clostridioides difficile, Klebsiella spp., Chlamydia spp., and other emerging pathogens evolve, adapt, and move through communities. I've published extensively on hospital- and community-acquired infections, and my research helps inform public health strategies, both in New Zealand and internationally.Experience
2022–present
Scientist, New Zealand Institute for Public Health and Forensic Science
2021–2022
Bioinformatician, University of the Sunshine Coast
2020–2022
Senior Research Assistant/Technician, The University of Queensland
2017–2022
Demonstrator, The University of Queensland
2017–2017
Public Health Intelligence Analyst, Public Health Wales
2022
The University of Queensland, PhD in Microbial Genomics
2016
Cardiff University, BSc (Hons.) Biology
2025
20 years later: unravelling the genomic success of New Zealand's home-grown AK3 community-associated methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, Microbial Genomics
2025
The rapid detection of a neonatal unit outbreak of a wild-type Klebsiella variicola using decentralized Oxford Nanopore sequencing, Antimicrobial Resistance & Infection Control
2025
Resolving a neonatal intensive care unit outbreak of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus to the SNV level using Oxford Nanopore simplex reads and HERRO error correction, Journal of Hospital Infection
2025
Implementing nanopore sequencing in a clinical laboratory: a social systems case, New Zealand Journal of Medical Laboratory Science
2025
Community outbreak of OXA-48–producing Escherichia coli linked to food premises, New Zealand, 2018–2022, Emerging Infectious Diseases
2024
Early identification of a ward-based outbreak of Clostridioides difficile using prospective multilocus sequence type-based Oxford Nanopore genomic surveillance, Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology
2024
Rapid identification and subsequent contextualization of an outbreak of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus in a neonatal intensive care unit using nanopore sequencing, Microbial Genomics
2024
Genomic epidemiology reveals geographical clustering of multidrug-resistant Escherichia coli ST131 associated with bacteraemia in Wales, Nature Communications
2024
The complete genome sequence of five pre-2013 Escherichia coli sequence type (ST)1193 strains reveals insights into an emerging pathogen, Access Microbiology
2023
The first genomic insight into Chlamydia psittaci sequence type (ST)24 from a healthy captive psittacine host in Australia demonstrates evolutionary proximity with strains from psittacine, human, and equine hosts, Veterinary Microbiology
2023
Whole-genome sequencing of Chlamydia psittaci from Australasian avian hosts: A genomics approach to a pathogen that still ruffles feathers, Microbial Genomics
2023
A discovery down under: Decoding the draft genome sequence of Pantoea stewartii from Australia's Critically Endangered Western Ground Parrot/Kyloring (Pezoporus flaviventris), Microbial Genomics
2022
One clone to rule them all: Culture-independent genomics of Chlamydia psittaci from equine and avian hosts in Australia, Microbial Genomics
2021
Escherichia coli: placing resistance to third-generation cephalosporins and fluoroquinolones in Australia and New Zealand into perspective, Microbiology Australia
2021
Completing the genome sequence of Chlamydia pecorum strains MC/MarsBar and DBDeUG: new insights into this enigmatic koala (Phascolarctos cinereus) pathogen, Pathogens
Australian Society for Microbiology
Royal Society Te Apārangi
