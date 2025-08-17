Is Apple's Iphone 17 Launch Event Set For September 9? Here's What We Know

In less than a month, Apple is set to lift the curtain on its next generation of hardware. The iPhone 17 series is expected to debut at a keynote event on Tuesday, September 9, according to multiple reports.

The fall launch won't just be about the iPhone. Apple is also tipped to introduce the Apple Watch Series 11, the Apple Watch Ultra 3, and potentially an updated AirPods Pro during the same event. All products are expected to share a synchronized release date.

Beyond the hardware, there's growing interest in Apple's upcoming software. This year, iOS 26 has generated more buzz than usual, with early testers praising its speed and polish.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman noted in his Power On newsletter that the sixth developer beta feels“ridiculously snappy,” suggesting the final public release is imminent. iOS 26 will ship pre-installed on the iPhone 17 models but will also be available for download on older devices, going back to the iPhone 11.

If Apple follows its traditional pattern, the timeline could mirror last year's release. In 2024, iOS 18 rolled out on Monday, September 16, a week after the keynote and just ahead of the iPhone 16's in-store launch. That would put iOS 26's likely release window in the week beginning September 15.



With Apple's keynote now just weeks away, all eyes will be on September 9 for the company's biggest announcements of the year.