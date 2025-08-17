UAE Jobs: 14 Retail Spaces To Open At Hatta Waterfalls With New Stores, F&B Outlets

An exciting slate of investment and commercial opportunities have been announced at the Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls project, bringing with them job opportunities and sustainable economic and social development.

This has been done under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

It was announced that all retail spaces at the Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls will be allocated to Emiratis residing in Hatta, free of charge, for a one-year period. This is in order to boost small businesses in their infancy and support families in the region.

The initiative supports the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, the Hatta Development Master Plan, and the objectives of the Supreme Committee for the Development of Hatta by creating investment opportunities for citizens. It also supports both the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aim to position Dubai among the world's top three cities for tourism, while fostering inclusive economic development and environmental sustainability.

Supporting local entrepreneurs

Spanning a total area of 750 sqm, the new investment opportunities include: four restaurants, four retail stores and six food and beverage kiosks.

The spaces will offer a variety of experiences including Emirati, Arabic, Western, and traditional cuisine, as well as local cafes, equipment rentals, and souvenir and gift shops. These projects aim to stimulate tourism, support local culture, and promote economic self-sufficiency for Hatta residents.

Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said,“For the first time, investment and commercial opportunities are being introduced in the Hatta Dam area, specifically at the Sustainable Waterfalls. This marks a significant step in strengthening the local economy and empowering Emirati entrepreneurs.”

Dubai Municipality invites all citizens residing in Hatta to submit applications at Selection will be based on clear eligibility criteria set by the evaluation committee.

The Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls is a major tourist attraction within the Hatta Dam area. It features cascading water from the upper dam of the Hatta Hydroelectric Plant flowing over a mosaic mural - the largest of its kind in the world - depicting the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. The mural spans 2,199 sqm and comprises over 1.2 million pieces of natural marble.