UAE Jobs: 14 Retail Spaces To Open At Hatta Waterfalls With New Stores, F&B Outlets
An exciting slate of investment and commercial opportunities have been announced at the Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls project, bringing with them job opportunities and sustainable economic and social development.
This has been done under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.Recommended For You US announces leaving UN cultural body UNESCO due to 'anti-Israel rhetoric'
It was announced that all retail spaces at the Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls will be allocated to Emiratis residing in Hatta, free of charge, for a one-year period. This is in order to boost small businesses in their infancy and support families in the region.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The initiative supports the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, the Hatta Development Master Plan, and the objectives of the Supreme Committee for the Development of Hatta by creating investment opportunities for citizens. It also supports both the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aim to position Dubai among the world's top three cities for tourism, while fostering inclusive economic development and environmental sustainability.
Supporting local entrepreneurs
Spanning a total area of 750 sqm, the new investment opportunities include: four restaurants, four retail stores and six food and beverage kiosks.
The spaces will offer a variety of experiences including Emirati, Arabic, Western, and traditional cuisine, as well as local cafes, equipment rentals, and souvenir and gift shops. These projects aim to stimulate tourism, support local culture, and promote economic self-sufficiency for Hatta residents.
Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said,“For the first time, investment and commercial opportunities are being introduced in the Hatta Dam area, specifically at the Sustainable Waterfalls. This marks a significant step in strengthening the local economy and empowering Emirati entrepreneurs.”
Dubai Municipality invites all citizens residing in Hatta to submit applications at Selection will be based on clear eligibility criteria set by the evaluation committee.
The Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls is a major tourist attraction within the Hatta Dam area. It features cascading water from the upper dam of the Hatta Hydroelectric Plant flowing over a mosaic mural - the largest of its kind in the world - depicting the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. The mural spans 2,199 sqm and comprises over 1.2 million pieces of natural marble.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment