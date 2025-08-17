Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Worried About AI Effect On Job? Microsoft Report Reveals 40 Careers That Use Tech Most, Least

Worried About AI Effect On Job? Microsoft Report Reveals 40 Careers That Use Tech Most, Least


2025-08-17 02:16:27
Artificial intelligence evolved from just a buzzword to a key tool in everyone's careers in the matter of a few years. Concerns have arisen as employees fear if AI will take over their jobs. However, experts have often reassured the public that technology will not replace those who learn to use it to increase efficiency at the workplace.

A recently released research paper, conducted with the help of and approved by Microsoft, reveals 40 career roles with the most and least AI applicability score.

What is AI applicability score?

The study defines AI applicability score as the measure of "nontrivial AI usage that successfully completes activities corresponding to significant portions of an occupation's tasks."

This essentially means that the more that AI is used to complete a significant part of a particular job's work responsibilities, the higher the score.

In general, the occupations with highest AI applicability scores are knowledge work and communication focused occupations, according to the study.

However, all occupational groups "have at least some potential for AI impact (unsurprisingly, with much narrower effects on occupations with large physical components)", according to the study published by Microsoft research on July 22.

40 jobs with most AI applicability

These are the 40 roles identified with the highest AI applicability stores, which can translate into being the most impacted by technology. The jobs are arranged from high to low:

  • Interpreters and Translators

  • Historians

  • Passenger Attendants

  • Sales Representatives of Services

  • Writers and Authors

  • Customer Service Representatives

  • CNC Tool Programmers

  • Telephone Operators

  • Ticket Agents and Travel Clerks

  • Broadcast Announcers and Radio DJs

  • Brokerage Clerks

  • Farm and Home Management Educators

  • Telemarketers

  • Concierges

  • Political Scientists

  • News Analysts, Reporters, Journalists

  • Mathematicians

  • Technical Writers

  • Proofreaders and Copy Markers

  • Hosts and Hostesses

  • Editors

  • Business Teachers, Postsecondary

  • Public Relations Specialists

  • Demonstrators and Product Promoters

  • Advertising Sales Agents

  • New Accounts Clerks

  • Statistical Assistants

  • Counter and Rental Clerks

  • Data Scientists

  • Personal Financial Advisors

  • Archivists

  • Economics Teachers, Postsecondary

  • Web Developers

  • Management Analysts

  • Geographers

  • Models

  • Market Research Analysts

  • Public Safety Telecommunicators

  • Switchboard Operators

  • Library Science Teachers, Postsecondary

    40 jobs with least AI applicability

    These are the 40 roles identified with the least AI applicability stores, which can translate into being the least impacted by technology. The jobs are again arranged from high to low:

  • Phlebotomists

  • Nursing Assistants

  • Hazardous Materials Removal Workers

  • Helpers–Painters, Plasterers

  • Embalmers

  • Plant and System Operators, All Other

  • Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons

  • Automotive Glass Installers and Repairers

  • Ship Engineers

  • Tire Repairers and Changers

  • Prosthodontists

  • Helpers–Production Workers

  • Highway Maintenance Workers

  • Medical Equipment Preparers

  • Packaging and Filling Machine Op.

  • Machine Feeders and Offbearers

  • Dishwashers

  • Cement Masons and Concrete Finishers

  • Supervisors of Firefighters

  • Industrial Truck and Tractor Operators

  • Ophthalmic Medical Technicians

  • Massage Therapists

  • Surgical Assistants

  • Tire Builders

  • Helpers–Roofers

  • Gas Compressor and Gas Pumping Station Op.

  • Roofers

  • Roustabouts, Oil and Gas

  • Maids and Housekeeping Cleaners

  • Paving, Surfacing, and Tamping Equipment

  • Logging Equipment Operators

  • Motorboat Operators

  • Orderlies

  • Floor Sanders and Finishers

  • Pile Driver Operators

  • Rail-Track Laying and Maintenance Equip

  • Foundry Mold and Coremakers

  • Water Treatment Plant and System Op.

  • Bridge and Lock Tenders

  • Dredge Operators

