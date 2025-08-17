Worried About AI Effect On Job? Microsoft Report Reveals 40 Careers That Use Tech Most, Least

Artificial intelligence evolved from just a buzzword to a key tool in everyone's careers in the matter of a few years. Concerns have arisen as employees fear if AI will take over their jobs. However, experts have often reassured the public that technology will not replace those who learn to use it to increase efficiency at the workplace.

A recently released research paper, conducted with the help of and approved by Microsoft, reveals 40 career roles with the most and least AI applicability score.

The study defines AI applicability score as the measure of "nontrivial AI usage that successfully completes activities corresponding to significant portions of an occupation's tasks."

This essentially means that the more that AI is used to complete a significant part of a particular job's work responsibilities, the higher the score.

In general, the occupations with highest AI applicability scores are knowledge work and communication focused occupations, according to the study.

However, all occupational groups "have at least some potential for AI impact (unsurprisingly, with much narrower effects on occupations with large physical components)", according to the study published by Microsoft research on July 22.

40 jobs with most AI applicability

These are the 40 roles identified with the highest AI applicability stores, which can translate into being the most impacted by technology. The jobs are arranged from high to low:

Interpreters and TranslatorsHistoriansPassenger Attendants

Sales Representatives of ServicesWriters and Authors

Customer Service RepresentativesCNC Tool Programmers

Telephone OperatorsTicket Agents and Travel Clerks

Broadcast Announcers and Radio DJsBrokerage Clerks

Farm and Home Management EducatorsTelemarketers

ConciergesPolitical Scientists

News Analysts, Reporters, JournalistsMathematicians

Technical WritersProofreaders and Copy Markers

Hosts and HostessesEditors

Business Teachers, PostsecondaryPublic Relations Specialists

Demonstrators and Product PromotersAdvertising Sales Agents

New Accounts ClerksStatistical Assistants

Counter and Rental ClerksData Scientists

Personal Financial AdvisorsArchivists

Economics Teachers, PostsecondaryWeb Developers

Management AnalystsGeographers

ModelsMarket Research Analysts

Public Safety TelecommunicatorsSwitchboard Operators

Library Science Teachers, Postsecondary 40 jobs with least AI applicability

These are the 40 roles identified with the least AI applicability stores, which can translate into being the least impacted by technology. The jobs are again arranged from high to low:

PhlebotomistsNursing AssistantsHazardous Materials Removal Workers

Helpers–Painters, PlasterersEmbalmers

Plant and System Operators, All OtherOral and Maxillofacial Surgeons

Automotive Glass Installers and RepairersShip Engineers

Tire Repairers and ChangersProsthodontists

Helpers–Production WorkersHighway Maintenance Workers

Medical Equipment PreparersPackaging and Filling Machine Op.

Machine Feeders and OffbearersDishwashers

Cement Masons and Concrete FinishersSupervisors of Firefighters

Industrial Truck and Tractor OperatorsOphthalmic Medical Technicians

Massage TherapistsSurgical Assistants

Tire BuildersHelpers–Roofers

Gas Compressor and Gas Pumping Station Op.Roofers

Roustabouts, Oil and GasMaids and Housekeeping Cleaners

Paving, Surfacing, and Tamping EquipmentLogging Equipment Operators

Motorboat OperatorsOrderlies

Floor Sanders and FinishersPile Driver Operators

Rail-Track Laying and Maintenance EquipFoundry Mold and Coremakers

Water Treatment Plant and System Op.Bridge and Lock Tenders

Dredge Operators