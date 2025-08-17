Worried About AI Effect On Job? Microsoft Report Reveals 40 Careers That Use Tech Most, Least
Artificial intelligence evolved from just a buzzword to a key tool in everyone's careers in the matter of a few years. Concerns have arisen as employees fear if AI will take over their jobs. However, experts have often reassured the public that technology will not replace those who learn to use it to increase efficiency at the workplace.
A recently released research paper, conducted with the help of and approved by Microsoft, reveals 40 career roles with the most and least AI applicability score.What is AI applicability score?
The study defines AI applicability score as the measure of "nontrivial AI usage that successfully completes activities corresponding to significant portions of an occupation's tasks."
This essentially means that the more that AI is used to complete a significant part of a particular job's work responsibilities, the higher the score.
In general, the occupations with highest AI applicability scores are knowledge work and communication focused occupations, according to the study.
However, all occupational groups "have at least some potential for AI impact (unsurprisingly, with much narrower effects on occupations with large physical components)", according to the study published by Microsoft research on July 22.40 jobs with most AI applicability
These are the 40 roles identified with the highest AI applicability stores, which can translate into being the most impacted by technology. The jobs are arranged from high to low:Interpreters and Translators Historians Passenger Attendants
Sales Representatives of Services Writers and Authors
Customer Service Representatives CNC Tool Programmers
Telephone Operators Ticket Agents and Travel Clerks
Broadcast Announcers and Radio DJs Brokerage Clerks
Farm and Home Management Educators Telemarketers
Concierges Political Scientists
News Analysts, Reporters, Journalists Mathematicians
Technical Writers Proofreaders and Copy Markers
Hosts and Hostesses Editors
Business Teachers, Postsecondary Public Relations Specialists
Demonstrators and Product Promoters Advertising Sales Agents
New Accounts Clerks Statistical Assistants
Counter and Rental Clerks Data Scientists
Personal Financial Advisors Archivists
Economics Teachers, Postsecondary Web Developers
Management Analysts Geographers
Models Market Research Analysts
Public Safety Telecommunicators Switchboard Operators
Library Science Teachers, Postsecondary 40 jobs with least AI applicability
These are the 40 roles identified with the least AI applicability stores, which can translate into being the least impacted by technology. The jobs are again arranged from high to low:Phlebotomists Nursing Assistants Hazardous Materials Removal Workers
Helpers–Painters, Plasterers Embalmers
Plant and System Operators, All Other Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons
Automotive Glass Installers and Repairers Ship Engineers
Tire Repairers and Changers Prosthodontists
Helpers–Production Workers Highway Maintenance Workers
Medical Equipment Preparers Packaging and Filling Machine Op.
Machine Feeders and Offbearers Dishwashers
Cement Masons and Concrete Finishers Supervisors of Firefighters
Industrial Truck and Tractor Operators Ophthalmic Medical Technicians
Massage Therapists Surgical Assistants
Tire Builders Helpers–Roofers
Gas Compressor and Gas Pumping Station Op. Roofers
Roustabouts, Oil and Gas Maids and Housekeeping Cleaners
Paving, Surfacing, and Tamping Equipment Logging Equipment Operators
Motorboat Operators Orderlies
Floor Sanders and Finishers Pile Driver Operators
Rail-Track Laying and Maintenance Equip Foundry Mold and Coremakers
Water Treatment Plant and System Op. Bridge and Lock Tenders
Dredge Operators
