Town Writers Developments To Invest EGP 1.2Bn In 2026 Construction Plans

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Town Writers Developments is set to invest EGP 1.2bn in construction works across its ongoing and upcoming projects in 2026, according to Omar El Saadawy, Founder and Chairperson of the company.

El Saadawy revealed during a recent company conference that the developer aims to expand its investment portfolio in Egypt's real estate market to EGP 15bn, with long-term plans to reach EGP 30bn through the launch of new projects and geographic expansion.

Currently, the company's projects are concentrated in East Cairo and the New Administrative Capital (NAC), covering a mix of administrative, commercial, and residential developments. El Saadawy stated that the company is looking to diversify into new regions, further strengthening its investment footprint.

Town Writers currently holds approximately 15 feddans of land earmarked for near-future development. The company is targeting EGP 600m in investments across its projects during the current year.

Since its establishment, Town Writers Developments has been among the early investors in the NAC, with a portfolio that includes high-end commercial projects such as Downtown Mall I and II. In New Cairo, the company has delivered the Revolve project, while ongoing projects in the NAC include 88 HUB, Central Point, and Strip Mall.

As for construction progress, El Saadawy noted that Downtown Mall I has reached 87% completion, with handover works underway. Downtown Mall II stands at 75% completion, while Revolve in New Cairo is 88% complete. Meanwhile, construction progress at the NAC projects is at 25% for 88 HUB, 17% for Central Point, and 10% for Strip Mall.