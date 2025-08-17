INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - SPPI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces the reopening of the Lead Plaintiff appointment process in a pending securities class action lawsuit on behalf of investors of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Spectrum” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: SPPI). Investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Spectrum and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until September 24, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Spectrum securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

Spectrum is a biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology treatments. The class action lawsuit alleges that Spectrum made false or misleading statements to investors regarding its Pinnacle Study, a clinical trial involving poziotinib, a drug intended to treat certain lung cancer patients.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980